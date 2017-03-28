Katy Perry, Ryan Phillippe Flirting: Orlando Bloom’s Ex Slowly Moving On?

Katy Perry may have found a new romance following confirmation of her split from Orlando Bloom if any of the latest reports are true. After the breakup, she has been rumored to get back with ex John Mayer, but it seems that she has her eyes set on a different man – Ryan Phillippe.

According to a source for Hollywood Life, the 32-year-old singer was spotted getting cozy at Elton John’s 70th birthday party on Saturday. The star-studded celebration took place in Los Angeles and welcomed celebrities like Stevie Wonder, Kelly and Sharon Osbourne, Isla Fisher, and Heidi Klum. Katy and Phillippe were observed to be enjoying each other’s company. The eyewitness added that they were “totally flirting” with each other.

Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe didn’t sit close to each other, but he went over to her and just sat beside her, the source continued.

“She was totally giggling and at one point he had his hand on her knee. Then he took off but came back late with for more flirting!”

At this point, it remains to be seen if Katy and Ryan will move past the rumored flirting stage. Perry is fresh from her breakup with Bloom while Ryan has just ended his engagement with Paulina Slagter, Us Weekly reported.

Phillippe is the second name to be linked to Perry after her breakup from Orlando. The flirting news comes on the heels of John Mayer’s interview with the New York Times, revealing that Katy Perry is the inspiration behind his new song, “Still Feel Like Your Man.”

Recently, it was rumored that Katy and John Mayer might get back together. Aside from admitting he’s thinking about Katy when writing the song, Mayer also implied that the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer was the only serious relationship he had in the last six years.

“Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romance was confirmed to have ended after the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Representatives for the pair confirmed that the former couple is taking a “loving space” at the moment.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Phillippe, on the other hand, was engaged to law school graduate, Slagter, whom he dated for five years. However, this engagement was cut short when it was reported in November 2016 that the couple called it quits.

Phillippe was previously married to his Cruel Intentions co-star, Reese Witherspoon. The darling couple dated in 1997, got engaged in 1998 and got married the following year. Ryan and Reese share daughter Ava and son Deacon. Phillippe and Witherspoon got divorced in 2007. Besides Ava and Deacon, who are now teenagers, the 42-year-old also has a daughter with model/actress Alexis Knapp.

In other news, Katy Perry recently changed her Twitter name to pay tribute to her superfan, who died in a car accident. Katie Bell died on March 25 at the age of 18 after she lost control of her car and crashed into another vehicle.

The social media community started the hashtag #ripkatycatKatie, which Perry took notice of. She then shared a video of the teenager and changed her Twitter handle to the hashtag in honor of her superfan. She also urged fans on Monday night to light a candle for Bell.

“We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC’s, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace,” Perry wrote.

