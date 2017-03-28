Bonner Bolton And Sharna ‘Thankful’ After Week 2, Love Game Just For Show?

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess have steamed up the ballroom for two weeks now but their Week 2 dance has everyone talking! Although the two haven’t confirmed or denied any dating speculation, it’s beyond clear that Bonner and Sharna already have a great bond. In fact, many fans actually thought the two would end up locking lips during (or after) Monday night’s Viennese waltz!

Although there does seem to be an incredible amount of chemistry between Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess, the two haven’t been very forthcoming about their rumored romance. They have dropped plenty of hints and have managed to stay coy when asked, but it’s clear that these two are using these rumors to their advantage.

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess sparked curiosity before the current season of Dancing With The Stars even started. Since they are both single and both good looking, it’s only natural for people to “ship” them. And if for some reason, you missed their connection in Week 1’s Cha-Cha, we’re positive that you noticed it last night. In fact, it was subtly brought up by the judges and by host Erin Andrews before #TeamDenimnDiamonds received their scores (29/40).

It seems obvious that Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess are letting these rumors run wild because they can use the attention for their benefit. If people think they could be dating or want them to date, it could inspire viewers to vote, thus keeping the two on the show week after week. It’s definitely something that’s beneficial for these Dancing With The Stars couples, especially in the first few weeks of the show while the kinks and jitters are worked out.

And while you might think that Bonner and Sharna are only turning up the heat in front of the cameras, you’d be mistaken. The duo has been posting some very sweet things on their respective social media accounts. Not only have their captions been very sweet but the photos themselves

As you can see, Bonner Bolton is thankful for Sharna Burgess and really seems to love having her as his partner. Whether or not these two are playing up their affection for one another to get votes or because they are really into each other remains to be seen — but there is absolutely no denying their chemistry!

Now, if you’ve watched Dancing With The Stars in the past, you probably know that “shipping” is totally a thing. How quickly we forget Maks and Meryl, people! Oh, and there was Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavek, but fans were spot on with that one — the two are married now!

Do you think Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess are dating or are they just playing up the rumors in order to get votes?

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC]