‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Lauren Cohan On Maggie’s Words To Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere had fans emotional as two major characters were killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). For a long time, Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) death was not directly addressed. That changed two weeks ago when Maggie finally talked about it with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). On last night’s episode of Talking Dead, Lauren Cohan was a guest. She explained some things about what Maggie told Daryl in reference to Glenn dying.

TWD spoilers are ahead. If you are not caught up with Season 7B, then do not continue reading.

When Glenn died in The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon was blamed by some fans. Two weeks ago, Maggie and Daryl had a serious talk about Glenn’s death. Overcome with guilt, Maggie assured him that she never blamed him for the death as he broke down in tears.

Last night on Talking Dead, Lauren Cohan spoke about the scene and compared Daryl’s reaction to when Beth Greene (Emily Kinney) died.

“I think it was so painful… she could see what he was going through, so she tried to connected with him when they were out there and he’s sitting away from the group at a picnic table. And I think when they are finally thrown together in the root cellar and they get to confront the issue… so heartbreaking because it’s the same kind of guilt I think she remembers from him feeling with Beth.”

One other question about Maggie that was asked on Talking Dead was if she was distracting herself from Glenn’s death. She has been keeping busy at the Hilltop Colony. She may have lost Glenn on The Walking Dead, but she still has her unborn baby. That is giving her hope for the future. She is also helping the Hilltop Colony residents learn how to fight, is helping them grow crops, and is looked on as a leader, even though she isn’t in charge (yet). However, there is one problem and that is Gregory (Xander Berkeley). Co-executive producer Denise Huth explained that Gregory isn’t really a bad guy.

“The moment with Gregory and Maggie is really interesting. It’s a lot of information. We find out Gregory actually hasn’t killed a walker, which is kind of stunning. We also see that moment where he’s thinking, ‘I could kill her [Maggie].'”

Huth said that there is an internal struggle going on with Gregory. She added that he really doesn’t know what to do. He enjoys being leader and doesn’t want that taken away from him. He may be a lot of things, but he isn’t a cold-blooded killer.

At the end of The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15, Gregory told one of the Hilltop Colony residents that he needed a ride. He also said for him to pack a bag. It is clear where he is going. Gregory probably wants to go to the Sanctuary to talk to Simon (Steven Ogg) and tell him that Maggie and Daryl are at the Hilltop Colony. Lauren Cohan teased that if Gregory rats them out, then there would be no other option but to get rid of him. By that, she obviously means that Gregory would have to die. If he told Simon and the Saviors about Maggie and Daryl, it would put their lives at risk. This is especially worrisome since Maggie is pregnant.

