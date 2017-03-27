Selena Gomez Planning Jennifer Aniston Double Date After The Weeknd Tour?

Selena Gomez and her friendship with Jennifer Aniston couldn’t be going any better, a new report claims, revealing that the duo is reportedly planning a double date with their significant partners in the near future.

Now that Selena Gomez has made it perfectly clear that she is serious about her romance with The Weeknd, she’s much more open to introducing her R&B singing boyfriend to her closest friends and family members.

Just two weeks ago, Selena Gomez met the 27-year-old’s parents in Toronto, Canada, an experience which sources say the songstress most certainly won’t forget anytime soon, Life & Style asserts. It was claimed that Selena made a very positive impression on The Weeknd’s family who reportedly couldn’t be happier for him.

So, now that Gomez has won his family over, it’s time to make the introduction with some of Selena’s own friends, one of which just so happens to be Jennifer Aniston.

According to Hollywood Life, Jennifer and Selena Gomez have known each other for years. The outlet has previously said that they are so close that Selena is often invited over to the actress’ home where neither of the two ever find it hard to start a conversation and catch up on life.

Having completed her time in rehab and being as happy as she is right now, Selena Gomez seems to think that there’s no reason why she shouldn’t make the move in having Jennifer meet the man that seems to have changed the singer’s life for the better.

Selena Gomez and her relationship with The Weeknd has already been discussed with Aniston in the past but the twosome never finalized on the idea of ever getting together so that Jennifer could make her own impression on the “Starboy” hitmaker, although, from what she’s heard, he couldn’t be more of a doting boyfriend.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that a double date night with Justin Theroux is still definitely in the works. It’s more so about trying to find the time in making it happen, but according to one insider, once The Weeknd wraps his tour in May, he will definitely join Selena Gomez on a date night with Jen-An and her husband.

“Now that Selena Gomez has found love, we can’t help but wonder how her good friend Jennifer Aniston feels about her new romance,” a source shared. “Jen couldn’t be more excited for Selena. She feels like if anyone deserves to be happy and find true love it’s Selena.”

“Jen has always considered Selena to be like a little sister and is so grateful to finally see her at such peace with herself and her life. She’s super proud of her and how far she’s come. Jen and Selena have already talked about going on a double date when The Weeknd finishes up his world tour.”

News of Selena Gomez’s plans to enjoy a fun date night with Jennifer Aniston, The Weeknd, and Justin Theroux comes amid reports claiming that the former Disney Channel starlet is just months away from releasing her new album.

Sources say that Selena Gomez has been busy recording her forthcoming record, and while she has to reveal an official release date, the project will certainly be dropping by the end of the summer, with supposed plans for Selena to tour the world early next year.

What do you make of Selena Gomez and her friendship with Jennifer Aniston? Do you think Selena should make the move and introduce The Weeknd to the Hollywood star. Considering how close she is with Aniston, it would only make sense for her boyfriend to finally meet Jennifer, right?

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]