Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Incest Are ‘The Will Of God’ [Video]

Residents of Oklahoma have been left reeling after Rep. George Faught declared rape and incest to be “the will of God,” and introduced House Bill 1549 which passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and would make all abortions illegal. Even cases of incest, rape, or genetic abnormalities would not be excuses to have an abortion in Oklahoma.

While Rep. George Faught is an elected official, he has opted to keep his Twitter account private and has recently deactivated his Facebook account. However, Occupy Democrats reported that Faught spoke with Oklahoma radio station KFOR and made clear that while neither he, nor God, thinks rape or incest is right, women should nevertheless carry their child to term as beauty can still spring from violations like incest or rape.

“Life, no matter how it is conceived, is valuable and something to be protected. Let me be clear, God never approves of rape or incest. However, even in the worst circumstances, God can bring beauty from ashes.”

Many have taken issue with George Faught’s statement about incest and rape, and when Democratic Rep. Cory Williams asked the Oklahoma lawmaker whether he really believed that the rape was the will of God, Faught replied that the Bible has shown that rape is sometimes used by God in order to impart lessons.

“If you read the bible, there’s actually a couple circumstances where that happened and the Lord uses all circumstances. It may not be the best thing that ever happened, but if you are saying that God is not sovereign with every activity that happens in someone’s life and can’t use anything and everything in someone’s life, I disagree with that.”

The Oklahoma bill that Rep. George Faught introduced passed by 67 votes and will now head to the state Senate. If this bill ends up becoming law, any doctor who performs an abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or a genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome, would have their license taken away either temporarily or permanently. Such doctors would also face a fine of $10,000 following their first abortion procedure, $50,000 for their second, and $100,000 for the third and any additional abortions that they perform.

“The Lord uses all circumstances.” In condemning abortion, Oklahoma Rep. @GeorgeFaught revealed he believes rape and incest are God’s will: pic.twitter.com/yDXuByLb3m — Fusion (@Fusion) March 24, 2017

Women who may have abortions in Oklahoma wouldn’t be prosecuted or fined themselves, but they would be able to sue any doctor who performed an abortion for them.

Glamour reported that Rep. John Bennett, who was one of the bill’s supporters, agrees with Rep. George Faught and spoke strongly in favor of outlawing abortions during a House debate, stating that “abortion offends God, plain and simple.”

The governor of Oklahoma last year vetoed a bill which would make it a felony to have an abortion, but despite this ruling, there have been 11 anti-abortion bills considered by the state in 2017. One of the bills that was debated in Oklahoma would have legally required “the father of the fetus” to provide his consent if a woman decided to abort his baby. The man who introduced this bill, Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey, at one point referred to women who were pregnant as “hosts” for their fetuses.

Newsweek reports that the recent bill that would outlaw all abortions in Oklahoma comes just days after after the Texas House approved a bill which would make it legal for doctors to not relay important information about any fetal abnormalities they discovered if they thought that telling a woman this might make her consider having an abortion.

Do you agree or disagree with Rep. George Faught that rape and incest can be “the will of God” and should the state of Oklahoma have the right to ban all abortions for women?

[Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]