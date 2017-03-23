Donald Trump Jr. Insults London Mayor Sadiq Khan Over Terror Attack

Donald Trump Jr. has angered many Britons after he insulted London Mayor Sadiq Khan by criticizing him over Twitter and posting a story from 2016 in The Independent in which Trump Jr. took Khan’s words out of context.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a story in which the London mayor explained that being vigilant over terrorism was simply “part and parcel” of living in a large and global city, to which Trump Jr. responded on Twitter by saying, “You have to be kidding me?!”

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

After the terror attack in London yesterday which left three people dead and dozens more wounded, Donald Trump Jr. thought that he would remind Sadiq Khan and the world of his words from 2016. But Trump Jr. clearly had not read the article that was published in The Independent or he would not have rushed to judgment so quickly.

In the article in question, London Mayor Sadiq Khan was speaking with reporters briefly before he was set to have a meeting with New York Mayor Bill De Blasio. The meeting between the two mayors took place just several days after New York City was left reeling from the explosion of three bombs which injured 29 people.

Sadiq Khan said the attacks caused him to have difficulty sleeping at night, and he spoke of the very real dangers faced by those living in large cities such as London and New York. At no point did the London mayor suggest that terrorist attacks were anything that should be considered normal or something to get used to while living in a large city, as Donald Trump Jr. seems to have implied in his tweet directed at Sadiq Khan.

“Part and parcel of living in a great global city is you have to be prepared for these sorts of things, you have to be vigilant, you have to support the police doing an incredibly hard job, you have to support the security services.”

Immediately after the terror attack in London on Wednesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted a moving message on Twitter and asserted that Londoners would absolutely not be “cowed by terrorism,” which was far from the message that Donald Trump Jr. implied he was sending when he quoted part of an article from 2016 in his tweet.

Many Britons were outraged after reading Donald Trump Jr.’s insult, and these included MPs such as Wes Streeting, as the BBC reports. Streeting voiced his objection to Trump’s comment on Twitter.

“You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace.”

Other Londoners accused Donald Trump Jr. of taking the words of Sadiq Khan and making it sound as though he had said them only recently, as one Twitter poster noted.

“Donald Trump Jr., how DARE you post this as if he said it today.”

Some may remember that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has had previous encounters with Trump Jr.’s father, including the time that Khan called Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban “shameful and cruel.” Last year, the London mayor also told Trump that he was not knowledgeable when it came to Islam and was “ignorant” on the subject. After that, Donald Trump immediately challenged Sadiq Khan to an IQ test.

What did you think when you read that Donald Trump Jr. criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan and quoted him based on an article from 2016?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]