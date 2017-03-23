Tom Cruise Reportedly To Wed, Reunite With Suri Cruise Amid Scientology Rumors

Tom Cruise reportedly is getting ready to set sail for two potentially life-changing events: Getting married and reuniting with Suri, the daughter he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. The report of these alleged events in the actor’s life comes at a time when new rumors about his association with Scientology are soaring.

More than three years have passed since Tom spent time with Suri, now 10, according to In Touch, which quoted an insider’s statement that the 54-year-old actor has decided to reunite with the little girl and also marry for the fourth time.

“Tom wants to marry for a fourth time and have Suri in his life again.”

Previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman as well as Suri’s mom Katie Holmes, Cruise reportedly made the decision to tie the knot again and reunite with Suri in the wake of his own mother’s death. Tom’s mother Mary Lee South died in February.

“Family has become a key priority for him since his mother’s death,” explained the source.

Cruise reportedly is on “good terms” with his two offspring with Nicole Kidman, according to the publication. Bella is now 24, while Connor is 22. But although the last time on which Tom was photographed with Suri was in September 2013, the insider revealed that he now has had a change of heart when it comes to the 10-year-old.

“He was so moved by his mother’s funeral and realized how important family is that he made up his mind,” the insider explains.

“[Tom Cruise] doesn’t want to lose out on any more time with his daughter [Suri].”

Cruise allegedly stayed away from both Suri and Katie Holmes because Holmes reportedly was branded as a suppressive person (SP), according to the publication, which defined the term as one “Scientologists use to describe someone who stands in the way of spiritual progress.”

However, the source revealed that Tom is not going to allow Katie’s alleged SP status stand in his way when it comes to reuniting with Suri.

“Nothing is going to stop him,” added the insider.

When it comes to allegations that Scientology played a role in the actor’s separation from Holmes and Suri, a new show, The Arrangement, has caused rumors about the religion, Katie, and Tom to resurface.

Airing on E!, The Arrangement features a young actress named Megan Morrison who gets the role of paid gal pal and future wife to Hollywood’s hottest actor, Kyle West. Kyle is associated with a cult-like self-help group, the Institute of the Higher Mind, and the existence of that group in the show has caused many to speculate the plot is inspired by Tom Cruise’s marriage to Katie Holmes, reported Cosmopolitan.

Rumors have swirled for years that Scientology ended (and perhaps even started) Tom’s and Katie’s relationship, according to the publication. And although the cast and creators of The Arrangement insist that their plot is different because the Institute is not a religion but a self-help group, the similarities are causing speculation to soar again about the connection between Scientology and the end of Cruise’s and Holmes’ marriage.

The Institute of the Higher Mind is located in California, attracting celebrities and viewed by many as a cult. Megan is required to take what appears to be an Institute test, which the publication compared to the “mind exercises” Scientology reportedly uses.

Then there’s the split that Kyle survived from an actress named Lisbeth, which has caused comparisons to Cruise’s divorces from Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman. A former Scientology executive Marty Rathbun once revealed that the divorces resulted from arguments about Scientology.

“The central problem was Nicole did not want to deal with Scientology. I participated in the Mimi divorce and in the Nic divorce. Both women got cold on [Scientology leader David] Miscavige,” said Marty.

“[Miscavige] was integral to the breakup of the marriages.”

Cruise and Scientology leader David Miscavige have been close for years, according to the publication. David took on the role of best man at the actor’s wedding to Katie Holmes.

The Daily Mail also reported that Cruise was “lured” by the head of Scientology into the church. Miscavige reportedly bonded with him through activities such as clay pigeon shooting and racing through Los Angeles in separate cars, then allegedly used the relationship for the benefit of the church.

Despite allegations of a “bitter” split between Cruise and Katie Holmes that also affected Suri, an insider told Hollywood Life that Katie reached out to Tom to console him after his mother died.

“Katie Holmes has reached out to her ex Tom Cruise to offer her condolences after the passing of his mother.”

But don’t look for a rekindled romance involving Holmes and her ex-husband, according to the publication, which reported that the actress “ditched both him and the Church of Scientology in 2012, taking their daughter Suri, now 10, with her.”

Holmes reportedly has been romantically involved in a low-profile romance with Jamie Foxx, 49, for several years. However, despite the allegedly hostile breakup with her former husband, Katie chose to extend an “olive branch” after his mother died, according to the media outlet.

