Josh Duggar Overshadows Engaged Joy-Anna Duggar With News Of Pregnant Wife

Ever since his scandals, which got 19 Kids and Counting canceled, Josh Duggar tends to overshadow any kind of Duggar news with his media presence. Even with his younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar getting engaged to Austin Forsyth just after five months of publicly courting and his younger brother Joseph Duggar starting courting Kendra Caldwell, Josh is the one hogging the media’s attention – with the news of his pregnant wife Anna.

The 29-year-old Duggar celebrated his birthday this month and his family, for the first time in a while, posted just about him. They gave a special shoutout to their boy, who got their popular 19 Kids and Counting canceled with his molestation charges and extramarital affairs.

“Happy birthday, Josh,” the family wrote.

“We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children. We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family.”

Right after the birthday announcement, the Duggars decided to write a blog post about the fact that he is now expecting a fifth child with his wife Anna Duggar.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” he wrote on the family blog.

“Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Two years ago, Josh Duggar was exposed with the fact that he held an account on Ashley Madison, an online service that encourages extramarital affairs, and the fact that as a teenager, he was charged with molestation charges of younger girls. Since then, he had to make sure that he stays out of the Duggars’ new TLC show, Jill & Jessa: Counting On and have not even updated his social media accounts.

In the length of 24 months, there also has been other dramas, which thrust Josh and Anna back into the limelight. A DJ, based in Los Angeles, sued him for using his picture for his account on Ashley Madison. Anna Duggar was rumored to be pursuing a divorce. All these things continued to put the 29-year-old Duggar in the bad light.

No matter how much dirt was kicked up, the Duggars were more than determined to fill their Facebook with positive news. Last year was marked by Jill and Jessa getting pregnant for the second time, Jinger getting engaged and then married to Jeremy Vuolo, and Joy-Anna starting her first courtship with Austin Forsyth.

In 2017, Joy-Anna continued to make a splash on the news by announcing that she is now engaged to her beau and that their wedding will take place on October 28, 2017, her 20th birthday, according to Brides.com.

It looks like the 19-year-old Duggar can’t seem to catch a break with all her siblings making much bigger news than she is. She announced her courtship a day after Jinger’s wedding, which had one of the highest attendance amongst Duggar weddings. And even with the announcement of her engagement, it looks like her brother Josh is overshadowing her.

Also, the fact that her older brother Joseph is starting his courtship with Kendra Caldwell also has lessened the magnitude of her good news.

“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” he said to People Magazine.

“Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

“I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life,” Kendra said. “It’s a really wonderful moment!”

Do you think Josh will play up his pregnant wife Anna to try to get back into Jill & Jessa: Counting On? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]