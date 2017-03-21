Is Katie Maloney Pregnant? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dishes On Potential Baby News

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are married, but are they ready for a baby?

Following the Monday night episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which featured the early moments of Katie Maloney’s wedding day, the couple appeared on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where they answered questions about their plans for a family.

After grabbing her stomach as if she were about to share some shocking news, Katie Maloney stopped and confirmed she and Tom Schwartz would be getting to work on a baby “soonish.”

“You want to set a date right now? Let’s do it,” Schwartz said, according to a report by The Daily Dish on March 21.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz continued to host Andy Cohen and joked that they could make a baby after leaving the set of his show. Maloney then proclaimed, “I mean, maybe after last night, I could be… Just kidding. Don’t quote me on that.”

“Tom needs something to completely obsess and stress out over,” Cohen responded, citing the reality star’s wedding day jitters.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married in Northern California last August and after saying their “I dos,” not much happened. As Schwartz recalled, Maloney went to sleep in their cottage after the ceremony, and he passed out on the steps of the main house. That said, the couple spent plenty of intimate time together during their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

“I’m so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband. Celebrating with our closest friends and family has been nothing short of an amazing experience,” Katie Maloney gushed to E! News after her August 2016 wedding, which was attended by about 100 guests.

“We wanted to be secluded and in the woods and we are just that. It’s so pretty,” Schwartz explained to the outlet before their wedding. “Our theme is woodsey-elegance and the thing I’m most, most excited about is that we get to have so many of our close family and friends there. It just makes it that much more special.”

As fans saw during Monday night, the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast was included in the wedding party, including Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump, who officiated the nuptials.

“My dress, when I put it on, I got goose bumps and I knew that was the dress I was going to marry him in and it had all the elements that I really, really wanted,” Katie Maloney continued. “For me, it’s unique and its different and it’s very me.”

During an interview with Cupid’s Pulse, which was conducted prior to her big day, Katie Maloney said she preferred to enjoy life as a married couple before starting a family with Tom Schwartz.

“I definitely want us to enjoy being married for a bit before we start having kids. And that’s why I want to get the ball moving — I’m young, but I’m not getting younger!” she said with a laugh.

Katie Maloney has faced rumors of a pregnancy in the past, but thus far, nothing has been confirmed and it’s hard to say when she and Tom Schwartz will take the next step in their relationship and start a family together.

