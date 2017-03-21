Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Still Makes The ‘KUWTK’ Star Cry

Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery happened almost six months ago, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still hasn’t overcome the horrific experience. People reports that Kim “is still vulnerable and cries” about the robbery, not because of the massive amount of jewelry that was taken but because she is still haunted by the memory of being tied up and fearing for her life.

On October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian was by herself in her suite at the No Name Hotel in Paris. Her security guard was out with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who weren’t ready to turn in yet, so Kim had no one watching out for her. She was reportedly comfortable at the swanky Paris hotel since Kanye West had unofficially lived there on and off for years. She never imagined that her sense of security was completely false, and jewel thieves had been watching not only where she was, but what she posted on her social media, and they struck when her guard was down.

Should I be original and say long hair don't care? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

In the months since Kim Kardashian’s terrifying robbery, details of the incident have been shared, and some are straight from the testimony that she gave to Paris police in the early morning hours after the robbery happened. We learned that Kim was bound by tape and put in the bathtub as masked gunmen wearing police uniforms stormed into her room in the middle of the night. At first, she thought the noise was her sisters returning or even her own personal assistant up in the middle of the night, but it was not. Kim also revealed that when the intruders came into her room, she was naked underneath a bathrobe, and she feared at first that the men were terrorists, then when she realized they were robbing her, Kim feared she was going to be raped or killed.

After returning back to the United States, first to New York City and then back to her home in Los Angeles, Kim retreated from the public like never before. She went silent on social media for months while she tried to heal and make sense of what happened in Paris. She also chose not to return to the City of Lights for another fashion week that took place just weeks ago, and it’s safe to say that she may never go back there again after Kim’s feelings of safety and security were shattered during the Paris robbery.

Awkward run ins are my fave A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Just recently, Kim Kardashian has slowly been making her way back into the public eye and back on social media. Even then, it’s pretty obvious that she’s careful not to show off too much jewelry or be too flashy. Just last month, Kim finally made her first international trip to Dubai for a master class put on by her own makeup artist.

A source close to Kim has been talking to People and updated them on Kim Kardashian’s emotional state just shy of six months after the Paris robbery. “Kim has come a long way from the robbery but that said, it’s a daily struggle to move past it and she probably never will be past it entirely,” the source claims.

“Kim still speaks of the robbery as the most horrific experience she has ever had and is still vulnerable and cries about the robbery,” another source claims.

today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

“While she would never wish the experience on anyone, it put things into better perspective for her — what really matters and that family comes first. To have the Kanye situation happen right after was just the worst timing,” the first source added. “She wasn’t emotionally equipped to handle that at the time and it strained their relationship and put a ton of stress and anxiety back into her life. They’ve worked through a lot of that and have gotten even closer. It was hard to relive it for the show but in a way it ended up being cathartic and helped her work through and process it even more.”

It seems understandable that Kim Kardashian is still struggling with the horrific robbery in Paris on October 3, 2016, and the stress of Kanye West’s breakdown soon after. Kardashian and West have been through quite a bit in the past year, and given their celebrity status, they had to go through it with people watching. There’s nothing easy about any of that, and hopefully soon, Kim will start feeling more like herself and feel more comfortable being a public figure again.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]