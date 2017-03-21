Seth Meyers Compares Hillary Clinton To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Arya Stark

TV dramas like Game of Thrones are facing increasingly stiff competition from real-world events, especially following the explosive 2016 presidential election. Now, following Monday’s revelation from FBI Director James Comey that the bureau is investigating Russian involvement in President Trump’s 2016 campaign, Seth Meyers used his late night talk show to make sense of the affair with the help of HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

FBI Director James Comey made an explosive appearance in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, revealing that the FBI has been investigating for months whether members of Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to win the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, confirming that there is no evidence Obama had ever wiretapped Trump.

According to the Independent, Late Night host Seth Meyers pointed out Comey’s remarks, claiming it was not the FBI’s practice “to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations,” despite saying “some folks may want to make comparisons to past insistences where the Department of Justice and the FBI have spoken about the details of some investigations.”

Meyers points out who everyone is thinking about when Comey refers to “some folks,” Hillary Clinton. Meyers referenced how Comey handled things quite differently back in October when he very publically confirmed that the FBI was renewing its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, just weeks before the election.

“I’m not saying Comey cost Clinton the election,” he exclaimed, “but his name is definitely on the list that Hillary mutters like Arya Stark when she’s walking in the woods: James Comey, WikiLeaks, the Hound, Anthony Weiner.”

In his comments, Meyers was referencing Arya Stark’s kill list in Game of Thrones. According to TV Guide, early in the show’s run, Arya began keeping track of all those who had wronged her family and she wanted to kill. Over the course of the series, Arya’s list has grown exponentially, but she continues to tick names off on it.

Of course, Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton doesn’t have such a list, however, there is likely a list of names that the Democratic candidate blames for her shock defeat in November.

When FBI Director James Comey announced the relaunch of the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton just weeks prior to the 2016 presidential election, he was accused of extreme bias towards Clinton’s Republican rival Donald Trump. However, according to the Washington Post, undeniably the biggest loser from Comey’s most recent appearance in front of the House Intelligence Committee is President Trump, as former Republican senator Rick Santorum acknowledged.

The two big takeaways from Comey’s appearance was quashing the president’s claims that he was wiretapped by his predecessor and the FBI’s investigation into Russian involvement in the Trump campaign. Later, the president appeared to turn on Comey, tweeting “FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia.”

Pres. Trump avoids mentioning FBI Director James Comey's testimony on wiretapping during Kentucky rally. https://t.co/RkOpdsJc9k pic.twitter.com/lz9Ehelcbq — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2017

Hillary Clinton is yet to comment on James Comey’s explosive appearance before the House Intelligence Committee and it’s unclear whether or not she will do.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones isn’t the only analogy Seth Meyers used in explaining the FBI’s investigation, bringing up a moment in the hearing when a Republican congressman attempted to refute Russian president Vladimir Putin’s support for Trump using a football analogy, however, it only seemed to backfire spectacularly.

.@HillaryClinton camp unloads on James Comey: "Fair to ask why he didn’t think voters deserved to know" https://t.co/Kf4hDGrODh pic.twitter.com/fXel4eCfw3 — POLITICO (@politico) March 21, 2017

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs Monday through Thursday nights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

