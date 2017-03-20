Netflix Additions March 2017: New Movies And Shows You Can Stream Right Now

March 2017 has already been a big month for new releases on Netflix. Over the course of the past few weeks, the streaming provider has released a number of both new movies and TV series, with even more yet to come. With that in mind, here’s everything new that you can stream on Netflix in March 2017.

New movies on Netflix in March 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is definitely stepping up its movie game this month, with a number of big releases heading to the streaming platform. Leading that lineup is Jurassic Park (1993) and Jurassic Park III (2001), which are both available to stream right now. The critically acclaimed science fiction adventure movies, directed by Steven Spielberg, are set long before the 2015 release of Jurassic World, which many fans hope will now follow in its older brothers’ footsteps and head to Netflix.

For those who have already watched the original Jurassic Park trilogy far too many times, there’s also plenty of new releases on Netflix this month too. Two highlights include a pair of new Disney live-action adaptations: The BFG (2016) and Pete’s Dragon (2016). Both of Disney’s big releases from last year are available to stream now on Netflix.

The full list of new movies available to stream right now on Netflix includes:

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March isn’t over yet, though, and there’s still plenty of movies making their way to Netflix over the next couple of weeks. Worth a mention are Evolution (2015), which arrives on the streaming service tomorrow and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016), which will be available from March 25.

New TV shows on Netflix in March 2017

Netflix viewers looking to get their teeth stuck into a new box set are in luck too this month. According to the New York Times, March 2017 is a big month for new original shows on Netflix, including a new offering from Marvel and new seasons of two of Netflix’s most popular romantic comedies.

The first season of Marvel’s Iron Fist arrived on Netflix last week, following in the footsteps of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. That being said, if superheroes aren’t your thing, then maybe you’ll be more at home with either Love Season 2 or Grace and Frankie Season 3, both available on Netflix this month.

Love, starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, is presented as a “down-to-earth look at dating,” exploring male and female perspectives on romantic relationships through the characters Mickey and Gus. Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie takes a different approach to romance, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two unlikely friends who are brought together after their husbands announce they are in love and plan to get married.

The full list of new TV shows available to stream right now on Netflix includes:

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

Love: Season 2 (2016)

One More Time: Season 1 (2016)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (2016)

Grace and Frankie: Season 3 (2016)

Whether you’re looking to tuck into a new Netflix original offering this month or a classic cult movie, there’s plenty of new content for everyone.

