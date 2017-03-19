Update On Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth And Why She Is Freezing Her Eggs

Rumors are constantly swirling around Bachelor and Bachelorette couples and lately it seems the rumors are not geared towards breaking up but rather about babies when it comes to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth. Bristowe and Booth are still very much together, engaged and loving life. Shawn and Kaitlyn are also making very big decisions about their future.

For months now rumors keep flying over Kaitlyn being possibly pregnant. Social media posts between Bristowe and Booth joking around keep the rumor mill turning and now it’s obvious that there is no baby on the way for Shawn and Kaitlyn just yet. While Bristowe and Booth are happy, they are not ready to start a family just yet.

Hi ???????? I wanna have your babies. That is all. @omnihotels @brettonwoodsnh A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:02am PST

A fan took to Twitter about a week ago to ask Kaitlyn why she was getting blood drawn where former Bachelor winner, Whitney Bischoff works as a nurse. They hinted it was because Kaitlyn could be pregnant. Bristowe responded saying, “Noooo I’m freezing my eggs. And giving them to whitney and Ova to babysit.”

I'm taking control of my future! As a woman there's always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready. https://t.co/xPp5rF1OFV — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 10, 2017

Another fan asked Kaitlyn via Twitter why she was choosing to freeze her eggs. Kaitlyn said, “I’m taking control of my future! As a woman there’s always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready.”

It looks like the process is now complete for Kaitlyn. Shawn took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Kaitlyn sleeping on his lap. Booth captioned it, “Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn’t hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!).”

Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!) A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Whitney Bischoff also took to social media to share the news that Kaitlyn decided to freeze her eggs. Whitney, who was engaged to former Bachelor, Chris Soules, posted a photo of herself and Kaitlyn on Instagram and captioned it. Whitney said, “Being a woman means taking control of your future. Follow @kaitlynbristowe for her journey freezing her eggs. We all know she’s an open book and will share her truth. You don’t wanna miss out!!! @kaitlynbristowe.”

While fans may be disappointed all the joking around about a current pregnancy is not true for Bristowe, they can now see that it looks like babies are in the future for Kaitlyn and Shawn somewhere down the road. First things first, Shawn and Kaitlyn have to plan a wedding and are apparently in no rush to do so just yet. Shawn told People in February in regards to marriage, “The pressure doesn’t get to us at all. We only knew each other for ten weeks before I proposed. We’re both normal people and the most normal thing we can do is wait.” Kaitlyn also chimed in saying, “We’re living together, we’re enjoying being engaged. When we start to plan, we’ll let everybody know!”

Kaitlyn is not the first member of Bachelor nation to make the decision to freeze their eggs. Fan favorite Carly Waddell took to Instagram less than a week ago to share it was her one year anniversary of having frozen her eggs. Carly said,

“So happy to celebrate my year anniversary of freezing my eggs! With @whitb624 at my side and the @ovaeggfreezing staff (that now feels like family) I’m still so happy with my decision! @theebass and I are SO excited to have kids together, but I also have the best backup plan just in case I need a little help! Anyone who wants to take control of their future, or wants some more information go to www.ovaeggfreezing.com ❤ (also I did video diaries the whole way though the experience on their website! So also check those out too!) (hair @hairbycm makeup @rosemary.monica).”

That's a wrap! Thanks to these ladies for believing in @ovaeggfreezing & for this gent for being the most amazing doc @drbriankaplan. Missing my fav boss lady @mamacogs ???? #ovaeggfreezing #makeovayourfuture A post shared by Whitney Bischoff (@whitb624) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

It looks like former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman also decided to freeze her eggs along with Carly and Kaitlyn.

Since it looks like it will be quite awhile before Kaitlyn and Shawn do decide to have a baby, fans can hope that at least Bristowe and Booth will start planning their much awaited wedding very soon. Who thinks Kaitlyn made a smart move freezing her eggs? Do you think Kaitlyn and Shawn will ever have babies or get married? Sound off in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates on Shawn and Kaitlyn as they become available.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin’ Donuts]