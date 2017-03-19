It’s Sunday, March 18, 2017, and April the giraffe is still pregnant. All signs point to a delivery very soon, and though many milestones have been reached, there are some April must obtain before active labor begins. April is a 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe that lives in Harpursville, New York at the Animal Adventure Park with her five-year-old mate Oliver “Ollie.” In January, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch set up a live stream on the giraffe stall. It was set up on YouTube and by the end of February became a viral sensation. All eyes have been on April the giraffe and waiting for her new baby. April is nearing the end of her pregnancy and expectation is that active labor will begin and the baby calf will be delivered soon. You may watch the live giraffe cam in the video player below.

Watch April the Giraffe Live Cam

When Will April’s Calf Be Born?

If you’ve waited since mid-February for April to have her calf you aren’t alone. There’s a good reason why April is still pregnant and her baby calf hasn’t debuted. Giraffes are highly fertile animals and may conceive twice per month. There simply is no way to determine an exact due date for April’s calf. Instead, the Animal Adventure Park staff and veterinarian Dr. Tim observe her daily and make notice of any changes she may have. April’s undergone many changes but still needs to shed the wax caps on her udders. As this is the park’s first pregnant giraffe, they are in new territory. Though February has come and gone, there is no question April is really pregnant and going to have her calf soon.

April the Giraffe Labor Updates from Animal Adventure Park

April The Giraffe Labor Updates And Animal Adventure Park News, Watch Live Cam https://t.co/XuT9LQvji7 — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) March 19, 2017

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 19, 2017

On Sunday morning, March 19, 2017, the Animal Adventure Park provided an update regarding April the giraffe, her labor and the calf’s current condition. Things are great and the pregnancy is progressing exactly as it should. Here is a quote from the update as well as the full post. Included is a picture of April and Ollie fighting over a carrot.

“3/19 Morning Update Keepers have noted a calming down of the calf and April carrying everything a bit towards the rear. This is exactly what we want! Wax caps are still in place. Appetite remains strong. The photo below was shot last summer as April and Oliver tongue fight over a guests carrot offering!”

April the Giraffe Evening Update March 18, 2017

The evening update for March 18, 2017, shared exciting news. We’ve been waiting to see three significant changes in April the giraffe. These include the baby dropping, her udders filling with milk and the wax caps shedding. The wax caps are still present, but a new photo included in the update show a definite change in April’s udders. They are large and growing. Her belly is changing. These changes signify active labor is not far off. Will April have her calf this week? A quote and the full post are below.

“3/18 Evening Update High and Tight. Both Dr Tim and park owner Jordan, stopped in this afternoon to check in – which lead many to believe “something was happening”! April continues to be in great condition. Many noticed her belly was very low and egg shaped this morning; however, as the day moved on, observation was of a higher and tighter/firmer carry and feel to the belly.

Back end swell is almost double what it was days ago. These are all steps in the right direction.

This evenings photos are of that massive baby bump and the udder. We will try to give you visual updates on and off, so you too can see what the keepers see.”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 18, 2017

By March 18, April’s calf has grown so large, the baby was described as doing cartwheels. Also, April’s stomach is changing shape and looks more like an oval or egg. The baby is moving into position and it seems that April is fully aware of the calf growing inside her. Check out the picture of April nuzzling her belly along with a quote and the full posted update below.

“3/18. Morning Update” “Keepers report continued giraffe calf cartwheels inside mom’s belly! Appetite is strong, but notice minimal “hay showers” this morning. Perhaps her mind is elsewhere.” “Belly has noticeably dropped further, keepers report almost a…get ready for it… egg shape to her now.”

“Any of you watching this early morning witnessed some beautiful moments between mom and her belly. As it shows in photo, April napped with her extended back head onto her belly.”

April the Giraffe Evening Update March 17

The March 17, 2017, update revealed information that showed active labor was not far off, but definitely wasn’t happening that day. The calf was making tremendous movement and her handler Allysa described it as the calf doing karate. Yet, April had a voracious appetite and this is not something that happens before a giraffe enters active labor. When active labor begins, you’ll find that April drinks more water and significantly less food.

“Allysa reports the calf has mastered karate! She has never felt or seen more activity within. April is also eating everything in sight. Likely no St. Patrick’s calf; but she is prepping for something!”

Enjoy your weekend; I would suggest watching – as we just don’t know what is next!

“https://www.facebook.com/AnimalAdventurePark/photos/a.248725055230381.37912.246833958752824/932420940194119/?type=3

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 17

St. Patrick’s day was not going to bring a new baby, but everything moved along in a healthy manner. April continued to make changes but not enough to bring on active labor. You may see a quote and a cute photo of April and Oliver below.

“April continues to do great. No concerns on our end – and we are anxious to see what the weekend brings! Perhaps a St Patrick’s Day baby?”

April the Giraffe Evening Update March 16, 207

Storm Stella descended upon New York and April’s calf didn’t seem to approve. She kicked up a storm herself and many who watched the live giraffe cam thought labor might begin. It didn’t but a swollen vulval means active labor isn’t far off. Here is the full evening update as posted including a quote.

“3/16. EVENING UPDATE” “Keeper report is increased swelling in the backend and significant baby kicks from within. Vet reports all is well and no reason for concern. April is posturing quite a bit which is keeping us on our toes! We will see what the weekend brings.”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 16, 2017

Viewers watching the live giraffe cam on March 16, 2017, were alerted to strange and unusual behavior. They were on the lookout to see if April would go into active labor. Unfortunately, there was no labor to begin. April was readjusting her position while trying to get comfortable. You may see the full update below.

“3/16 Morning Update” “What a long evening! Many of you were up with us around 1:30 am EST and the following hours, and witnessed some very interesting behavior that had us on edge. Though, this morning, all has seemed to settle. We will continue to watch and monitor throughout the day.”

April the Giraffe: Evening Update March 15, 2017

Dr. Tim examined April on March 15, 2017, and stated that it was time to watch April for a belly drop. The baby had not yet shifted into a birthing position suitable for active labor. Here is the full update with a quote.

“April has thankfully, continued to remain in current condition. Vet report today suggests we should begin watching for a shift in calf position/and belly carry from low to back. This would suggest movement into place for birthing.”

“Tomorrow will be stall cleaning, some shared space time, and another FB LIVE update (at some point) from the property to show just how much snow we have!”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 15, 2017

Snow hit the Animal Adventure Park in a heavy way and fortunately, April didn’t go into active labor during Storm Stella. The day was spent shoveling snow and making sure the animals were safe and warm. You may read the full update with a quote below.

“3/15 Morning Report April is doing what she does best, and waiting, and we are thankful! April and Oliver are doing well in their heated barn, while 2-3′ of snow encapsulate the property. All other stock is sheltered in place and comfortable.

April’s condition remains the same as days prior, for which we are thankful.”

April the Giraffe Evening Update March 14, 2017

There were few changes in April on March 14, 2017, but all signs such as discharge ensure she is moving along. The main worry was that April might go into labor during Storm Stella, but she wasn’t ready for active labor and both April and the Animal Adventure Park were fine.

“3/14 Evening Update “We remain in a holding pattern. No significant change from this morning or last night, though all signs are still present – suggesting we are at the end of the pregnancy. Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc. Keepers reported that baby is very active this evening. April remains in STELLAr (did you get that snowstorm joke) condition.”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 14, 2017

Many changes occurred in April on March 14, 2017. There were changes in her stomach, udders, vulva and discharge was present. April may be taking her time but she is definitely on the road to meeting her new calf. Check out the update below.

April The Giraffe Labor Updates: Discharge Seen, Watch Live Cam And Videos https://t.co/XbEkdLcjCK via Charisse Van Horn — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) March 14, 2017

Here is the full update along with a quote.

“3/14 Morning Update” “Animal Care is up and at it early today. In addition to animal needs, storm Stella has began to unload on our area and the park will need be made accessible.” “Behavior observed at 4/4:30 am EST did warrant a check of condition. Keeper report indicates April remains in the same condition as observed in earlier overnight checks.”

April the Giraffe Evening Update March 13, 2017

Everyone was on full alert hoping active labor would begin on March 13, 2017, but it was not to be. April not only had swelling in her vulva but also had discharge. It looked like she was ready but unfortunately, she is still preparing for active labor. You may read the full update along with a quote below

“3/13 Evening Update” “Are you on the edge of your seat?” “Afternoon and evening keeper and vet checks continue to indicate significant changes in April. Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed. Ladies and gentlemen – we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.”

“The youtube feed will remain online through the process, Facebook LIVE will also provide updates. A professional crew will be onsite to document the birth also.”

April the Giraffe Mid-Day Update: Significant Changes Observed March 13, 2017

March 13, 2017, was a day filled with excitement. The AAP staff noticed changes and thought they were significant enough they called in Dr. Tim. Unfortunately, April was not in active labor but she is definitely on the way. You may see a photo and read the full update below.

“To curb the significant public inquiry” “Approx 12:45 pm EST today staff began noting and documenting significant changes.” “The vet was called and has been on site since. Another visit will be made in a few hours.”

“Staff is taking precautions, with many members remaining onsite this evening through the blizzard.” “Rest assured, we will keep the world posted on any further developments.” “We cannot confirm active labor at this time.”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 13, 2017

There was no calf to start off the week but April’s belly continued to grow. The baby was getting stronger and began kicking. You may read a quote and the full update below along with a picture of April’s first day at the park.

“3/13 Morning Update” “We start another week without a calf! There is no question that April is looking larger than ever. Morning keeper check reports active kicking and noticeable growth/drop in belly.”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 12, 2017

A cold front ensured that April and Oliver would be indoors on March 12, 2017. AAP staff also discussed changes in April’s udders and clarified that they were not filled with milk and the wax caps were present. The wax caps will shed from April’s udders several days before active labor begins. You may read the full update with photos and a quote below.

“3/12 Morning Update” “April and Oliver remain inside during our horrendous cold spell.” “April continues to be in great condition. Today, we have posted the shot from underneath, to show you our keeper’s perspective. Wax caps are present and udder appears to possibly have more content – another few days of comparative photo will confirm changes.” “Giraffes do not ‘bag out’ like cows, goats, pigs, or other animals in lactation. It is a very subtle fill and development.”

“Significant baby/belly movement this early morning (3-4am) and again around 7 am.”

April the Giraffe Morning Update March 11, 2017

Animal Adventure Park staff are waiting for milk to fill April’s udders. Once her milk comes in, she should go into labor within two days. The March 11 update included information regarding inclement weather and how they keep the giraffes indoors when it’s too cold to go outside You may read the full update below along with a quote.

“3/11 Morning Update” “Brrrrrrrrrr! Single digits have settled in our area, but the giraffe barn remains a warm retreat for the giraffes and our keepers!” “To combat the extended stay indoors, enrichment does increase for our animals – and this week we will begin to move some of that enrichment into view of the web cam so you can see just how much (or little) interest our giraffes have in their toys!”

“April continues to do great, Keepers noted no significant changes this morning in physical appearance. We are watching the udder closely, as we wait for milk to fill the area. When our keepers bend down to look underneath, they snap a photo for development comparison.”

Have questions about April the giraffe and Animal Adventure Park? Jordan Patch has your answers.

Animal Adventure Park Taking Questions For Facebook Q&A, Watch Live Giraffe Cam https://t.co/TALz8rwOzB — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) March 16, 2017

Are you watching the live giraffe cam? Do you follow the latest news and updates from Animal Adventure Park regarding April the giraffe and her calf? Do you hope the calf is born this week?

[Featured Image by Mariia Masich/Shutterstock]