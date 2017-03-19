Man Arrested After Threatening To Bomb White House [Breaking]

A man has been taken into custody after driving up to a White House check point and claiming that he had a bomb in his car. According to a report from The Guardian, the Secret Service has confirmed that the man was detained at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Saturday night, after security guards “declared his vehicle suspicious.”

Security at the White House has been upgraded and local roads were closed as police check the vehicle for explosives. The statement did not mention that any sort of explosives had been found, but emergency vehicles were on scene and a bomb disposal robot was seen investigating the trunk of a vehicle. According to the statement, the Secret Service has “increased their posture of readiness.”

As per CNN reporter Ryan Nobles on scene, members of the police bomb squad were pulling items out of the trunk and investigating them one by one. The vehicle was left running and in the same spot for at least three hours.

White Supremacists and members of the Alt-Right on Twitter took the opportunity to harass Nobles, claiming that he was “helping him up assassinations-rhetoric against our president” and that “you and your network own such incidents.”

Four hours in, the car was still being checked.

Trump was not at the White House at the time; he is currently at his weekend resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

This is the third security incident at the White House in two weeks. On March 10, a man scaled the White House fence and was on the ground for 16 minutes before the Secret Service detained him. A day later, someone jumped over a bike rack in the buffer zone in front of the White House, but was unable to make it over the fence.

This story is still developing and the Inquisitr will continue to update as information becomes available.