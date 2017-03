Melania In Red Coat, Gloves, $575 Shoes: Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Trip No. 5 [Photos]

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House on March 17, in Washington, D.C., as seen in the photos below with Barron Trump. President Trump plans to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which will be the fifth time since taking office that Mr. Trump has traveled to Mar-a-Lago, as reported by NBC Montana . According to the publication, Mr. Trump’s trips costs the county approximately $60,000 per day in overtime for each day that Trump spends in Florida. Prior to this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, President Trump has spent 14 days in Florida, which could cost the sheriff’s department $1 million.

President Trump was not only joined by Melania, but their son Barron Trump as well. The Trump family exited Air Force One as they arrived at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. As noted by the Daily Mail , Mrs. Trump was stunning in a bright red coat-dress and red gloves to match. It may have been Mr. Trump’s trip No. 5 to Mar-a-Lago since becoming President Trump, but it was Barron’s first time flying in Marine One. Melania’s red coat was designed by Alice Roi, and was decorated with a matching red belt that cinched her waist. It was Barron’s first time at the White House since Mr. Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

Melania and Mr. Trump held hands as Barron walked behind the couple. The Trumps arrived in West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon. From there, Mr. and Mrs. Trump and Barron went to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Mr. Trump raised a fist in the air for photographers as Melania and Barron and President Trump walked to the presidential motorcade. With Mar-a-Lago being dubbed Trump’s “Winter White House,” it wasn’t a big surprise that President Trump would head there with his family for the weekend. Melania’s red coat had a sweeping cut that billowed and blew in the wind as Mr. Trump helped Mrs. Trump aboard the aircraft. Mr. Trump and Barron may have worn darker navy-blue colors, but it was Melania’s red coat-dress that got most of the attention. Folks on social media are noting that Mrs. Trump chose to wear red instead of green for the day. The red coat-dress was designed for Mrs. Trump by Alice Roi, who also designed the matching red leather belt and red gloves donned by Melania. Alice Roi is the same designer that Melania chose to wear in January during the National Prayer Service, one day following President Trump’s inauguration.

To go along with her red coat-dress, Mrs. Trump wore Gucci sunglasses and Jimmy Choo high heels.

The tall and tan suede heels by Choo were priced at $575, according to the Daily Mail.

Reactions like the ones below are being published to social media about Melania's red coat.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]