Melania In Red Coat, Gloves, $575 Shoes: Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Trip No. 5 [Photos]

Melania and Mr. Trump held hands as Barron walked behind the couple. The Trumps arrived in West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon. From there, Mr. and Mrs. Trump and Barron went to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Mr. Trump raised a fist in the air for photographers as Melania and Barron and President Trump walked to the presidential motorcade. With Mar-a-Lago being dubbed Trump’s “Winter White House,” it wasn’t a big surprise that President Trump would head there with his family for the weekend.

Melania’s red coat had a sweeping cut that billowed and blew in the wind as Mr. Trump helped Mrs. Trump aboard the aircraft.

Mr. Trump and Barron may have worn darker navy-blue colors, but it was Melania’s red coat-dress that got most of the attention. Folks on social media are noting that Mrs. Trump chose to wear red instead of green for the day. The red coat-dress was designed for Mrs. Trump by Alice Roi, who also designed the matching red leather belt and red gloves donned by Melania.

Alice Roi is the same designer that Melania chose to wear in January during the National Prayer Service, one day following President Trump’s inauguration.