‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Talks Weight Loss Before October Wedding

Amber Portwood is ready to slim down as she prepares for her upcoming wedding.

After revealing she and her fiancé, Matt Baier, are planning to tie the knot this October after previously calling off their scheduled wedding for fall of last year, the Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter, where she shared an old photo of herself and told fans she was ready to get back to the gym.

Need to get myself back to this!! Ready to hit the gym and feel great againpic.twitter.com/1lFS2lsek4 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) March 16, 2017

After posting the photo, Amber Portwood asked what her favorite machine was to use and in response, she revealed it was the stand up bike at Planet Fitness.

Last October, after months of reports regarding her weight loss, Amber Portwood confirmed she had undergone a “mommy makeover.” According to the reality star, she was in recovery at the time of the post and would recommend anyone follow in her footsteps if they are looking to get their pre-mommy body back — or if they’ve lost a lot of weight.

Immediately following the procedure, Amber Portwood shared a tweet, telling fans, “In a bit of pain today but this should subside soon. I still look the same just have a tighter body now. Can’t wait for the full results.”

In recent years, Amber Portwood has lost a reported 40 pounds but according to her recent Twitter post, she may have put some weight back on over the holiday season — as many do.

In other Amber Portwood news, the Teen Mom OG star recently revealed she would be designing her own wedding dress before walking down the aisle with Matt Baier later this year.

“Of course I will. I’m thinking of something with a late ’40s to early ’50s style,” Amber Portwood explained to E! News on March 15.

As for when Amber Portwood and Matt Baier plan to wed, he told the outlet they would be getting married “this October.”

“Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time,” he said.

Baier also gushed over his soon-to-be wife and her success, telling E! News, “I’m so proud of Amber’s business and, more importantly, how far she’s come as a person. When she sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations.”

Sending so much love from Puerto Rico!! Beautiful people and also a beautiful place!!!pic.twitter.com/lalEfQVr9k — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) March 3, 2017

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have been seen together on the past couple of seasons on Teen Mom OG and often, their relationship has faced criticism online. As fans will recall, Gary Shirley, the father of Portwood’s young daughter, Leah, had his doubts about Baier and after doing some research, he seemingly presented her with proof of his lies.

Since he made his debut, Baier’s past has been a hot topic for the stars of the show and their fans and followers online and after rumors began swirling which claimed Baier wasn’t being honest about the number of children he fathered, Shirley reportedly revealed he had fathered at least two more children than he had previously admitted to.

Months after production wrapped, Amber Portwood confirmed her wedding had been put on the back burner.

“I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn’t know what was going on yet. I didn’t know what the truth was. I didn’t want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt,” Amber Portwood explained to People Magazine at the time, adding that “everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened.”

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]