Why Ben Affleck Went To Rehab For Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck went to rehab for alcohol addiction because of his split from wife Jennifer Garner, quitting Batman, or his brother Casey Affleck winning the Best Actor Academy Award a little more than two weeks ago – these are the theories circulating around Affleck’s latest struggles.

After Ben Affleck announced on Tuesday on social media that he recently completed his rehab stint for alcohol addiction, the media has been trying to reveal what had led the Oscar winner to get professional help.

According to E! News citing its exclusive source close to Ben Affleck, the 44-year-old Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor is focused on his health and sobriety and is moving in “a healthy, balanced direction.”

“He didn’t want to cycle through anything he had dealt with in the past.”

The source, however, assured that Ben Affleck’s decision to enter rehab for alcohol addiction has nothing to do with his headline-making split from his estranged wife and mother of his three kids, Jennifer Garner.

ben affleck with samuel (march 15) pic.twitter.com/DMepWny0kI — best of ben (@badpostaffleck) March 15, 2017

Many speculate that Ben Affleck just couldn’t deal with failures in his life anymore. Less than a year following his split from Garner, movie critics around the world threw mud at Affleck for his role as Batman in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And just last month, it was announced that Ben Affleck quit directing a solo Batman movie after reportedly slamming the script for the upcoming Warner Bros. film.

While it’s unclear if the actor’s drinking problem has anything to do with him quitting the project, Entertainment Weekly reported that his rehab stint didn’t affect his involvement in The Batman as the lead actor.

While details about Ben Affleck’s rehab stint remain under wraps, the actor is also attached to DC Comics’ Justice League film, which is scheduled to be released in November this year.

The source cited by E! News also added that Ben Affleck decided to enter rehab for alcohol addiction on his own and that he doesn’t want to “hide.”

“He will continue to work on it. This was a step, but it’s a progressive process. He’s in a good place.”

Ben Affleck Has a Heart-Tugging Reason for Opening Up About His Recent Rehab Stint https://t.co/jD9jDJxXMU pic.twitter.com/6VOSKZjquI — ChikaBuzz (@ChikaBuzz) March 15, 2017

In his Facebook post on Tuesday revealing the truth about his alcohol addiction, Ben Affleck opened up that he has dealt with the addiction in the past and “will continue to confront” it. He also wrote that he wants to live life to “the fullest” and be “the best father I can be.” Without elaborating if entering rehab has anything to with his kids or Garner, the Batman actor wrote that he wanted to show his kids that “there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”

Encouraging everyone out there who needs help but is afraid of it to “take the first step,” Ben Affleck thanked his wife, whom he separated from two years ago, for her support.

According to Gossip Cop, Ben Affleck entered rehab to treat alcohol addiction right after February 26’s Oscars ceremony. The Batman actor reportedly attended the ceremony with a sober coach.

This takes an immense amount of courage to admit this. We hope @BenAffleck have a long & successful recovery. We’ll be supporting you 100% pic.twitter.com/hqAvIZ1kc1 — DCEU Positivity! (@dceulove) March 14, 2017

Some speculate that Ben Affleck’s decision to get professional help to treat his alcohol addiction may have something to do with recent reports that Affleck and Garner were “giving things another try.” One can argue that checking into rehab was part of Garner’s demands for Ben Affleck to reunite. And now that the actor has completed his rehab stint, could Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite in 2017?

Garner and Ben Affleck have been separated since announcing their plans to divorce in 2015, but in recent weeks there have been reports that the two may have cancelled their divorce plans.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]