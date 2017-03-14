Is Blake Shelton Going To Be A Daddy? Gwen Stefani Is Allegedly Pregnant

Blake Shelton may finally become a daddy because there have been reports coming out that his girlfriend Gwen Stefani is pregnant. The pregnancy rumors sparked when the 47-year-old singer shared photos on Instagram where she appeared to have a baby bump. She was wearing a tight green skirt which showed off the bulk on her tummy.

The photos were taken at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2017. Gwen’s bump became prominent when she posed sideways together with TV host Ellen DeGeneres. Most of Stefani’s followers think that she is pregnant and some of them even claimed noticing the bump on The Voice where she is a coach together with her boyfriend Shelton.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Life & Style reported that Blake and Gwen decided to put their wedding plans on hold to focus on getting pregnant. The No Doubt lead singer already has three sons from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but she allegedly doesn’t mind having another kid. The country charmer has been spotted bonding with his girlfriend’s kids Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8 and Apollo, 3 a couple of times, which could be a preparation for fatherhood.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to the songstress revealed. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another one and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to the magazine, Shelton and Stefani have tried vitro fertilization to get pregnant. However, this process didn’t work out that’s why they decided to do it the natural way again. It seems that the natural method worked as seen on Gwen’s recent photos. If ever the reports are true, the 40-year-old country superstar must be really excited to become a daddy.

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have been married for approximately four years but they never had a child of their own. According to Hollywood Life, one of the reasons that the two broke up was they disagreed on having a child. The former couple has started making plans to start a family, but the 33-year-old country singer just couldn’t keep her promise.

There were also reports that the “Vice” hitmaker cheated on her hubby which triggered Shelton to file for a divorce from his wife. After the two went their separate ways, Miranda Lambert started dating Anderson East and she even reportedly got pregnant after a few months of being together.

“If she starts a family with another man, it would have to make Blake’s blood boil,” an insider told Life & Style. His greatest wish was to have a baby with Miranda during their relationship. But now it’s Anderson by her side, and Miranda is thriving like never before.”

Unfortunately, the report was false because Lambert is currently on tour and is not pregnant with East’s baby. Shelton and Stefani still haven’t confirmed nor denied if they are expecting a child, but no word from the power couple yet. Blake has been in the same situation before with Lambert.

According to PEOPLE, there were reports that they are trading drinking alcohol for a baby. But they slammed the pregnancy rumors on social media by posting funny remarks on Twitter. Lambert joked about getting a new puppy. She also asked her followers not to believe everything they read and claimed that she’s drinking right now in honor of their future kid.

Wow! I just read the headline! "we are having a baby" yay! @blakeshelton we're getting a new puppy?:) — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 15, 2012

While Miranda dismissed the pregnancy rumors, her former husband seemed to enjoy answering some of his fans. He confirmed that they are not trading their booze for a baby. He even joked about the songstress passing out with a bottle of Bacardi. He also pointed the pregnancy to himself.

“@BrashVixen: You're confusing me with this baby news! ????”

Look, I know I've gained some weight but the test was negative!!! #futfack — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2012

With Blake Shelton’s sense of humor, there is a possibility that he will post some funny remarks regarding the news that Gwen Stefani’s allegedly pregnant.

[Featured Jason Kempin/Getty Images]