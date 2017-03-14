‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cast 2017 Rumors Include Chris Soules, Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor In Paradise 2017 cast is starting to take shape — sort of! With The Bachelor finale airing on Monday night, Bachelor Nation is now turning its attention to the fourth season of BIP which is set to air over the summer.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise brings Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs to a beautiful island where they get to go on dates, mingle, and drink — and sometimes they find love with each other. Not unlike its parent show, there is a rose ceremony each week on BIP. One week the women hand out roses and the next, the men take the helm. Basically, if you aren’t coupled up, you end up going home. As you can probably imagine, there’s a bit of strategy that goes into this until people start forming romantic relationships.

While Bachelor In Paradise wasn’t super popular when it first started, it has become a staple in summer television for millions of fans. Since Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met on Season 2, got engaged on the finale, and ended up getting married (they just announced that they are expecting their first child together later this year), the brokenhearted castoffs have a lot more faith in the whole BIP process. For this reason, many of them actually want to go on the show.

What’s better than being on vacation with a bunch of sexy people who have all been on The Bachelor/ette? Not much.

On Season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise, Carly Waddell found love with Evan Bass. The two seemed like an unlikely pair at first, but eventually got to know each other and the sparks were pretty incredible. They are now living together and are planning to get married!

So, who can you expect to see on Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

According to E! News, a few women from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor are ready to pack up their bikinis for some fun in the summer 2017 sun. Although ABC has not officially made any kind of announcement about the upcoming Bachelor In Paradise cast, there are quite a few people hoping to be offered a deal.

For starters, “dolphin girl” Alexis Waters wants to go to Paradise.

“Hell yeah, I’m so down for it. I want to do it so bad. But we’ll see if I’m still single. I feel like I came out of the womb for Bachelor in Paradise,” she said at the Women Tell All taping. She mentioned that she’d be interested in getting to know Bachelorette and BIP villain, Chad Johnson.

Next, we have Nick Viall’s ex, Danielle Maltby. She said that she’d love to do the show but she’s unsure if she’ll be able to take more time off of work.

“I don’t know if the hospital will let me take off more time. My job is everything to me and they are so good to me…so I don’t know. I don’t want to do anything that would put my job in jeopardy. It would depend on the caliber of men,” she said. She has heart eyes for former Bachelor Chris Soules and Chase McNary.

Speaking of Chris Soules, he recently revealed that ABC offered him a spot on the show! Chris told Entertainment Tonight that he was asked last season but turned down the invite. This season he was asked again and he said he’s not sure what he’s going to do!

“I’ve already been asked. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Russian-born Kristina Schulman was also asked if she’d join Bachelor In Paradise during the Women Tell All special.

“I’m open to it, but I’m not relying on that to find a person for me,” she said.

And the one person that everyone would love to see on Paradise is Corinne Olympios, but she doesn’t sound too interested.

“I don’t think so. First of all, I wasn’t even asked yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now,” she said.

Other rumored BIP cast members for Season 4 include Luke Pell, Grant Kemp, Chad Johnson.

Who would you like to see on Bachelor In Paradise this summer?

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC]