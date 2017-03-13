Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam YouTube Live Feed: April Shows ‘Drop In Belly’

The Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe cam is still on YouTube, the live feed still being watched by millions of people around the globe waiting patiently for the birth of a baby giraffe. The New York area zoo decided to set up a camera that films April the giraffe 24/7 as she prepares to welcome her fourth calf. However, several days have gone by since the live feed was started and, while progress has been made, there is still no baby!

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some super cold weather has blown through the New York area, and now Animal Adventure Park is preparing for a snowstorm. It was thought that the change in barometric pressure might have helped April the giraffe along in her labor, but she’s still doing her (slow) thing inside of her stall. She is progressing in a very healthy way, however, according to the zoo.

The Animal Adventure Park giraffe cam is one of the most watched live feeds on YouTube at the moment. While you might think that watching a giraffe wander around her stall all day is boring, you’d be really surprised! Everyone seems to love watching April walk around, eat, visit her mate Oliver in the next stall, and curiously stare into the camera, having no idea that she’s putting on a free show for the watching world. She really seems to be wondering what exactly that “thing” is!

Now, you may or may not know that giraffes give birth standing up. This essentially means that April could go into labor at any moment. Giraffes don’t sleep much (sometimes they are good after 10 minutes of rest!), so you can probably understand the thrill of watching Animal Adventure Park’s biggest star!

Without knowing her exact due date, Animal Adventure Park personnel are going with the flow. The zoo has chosen to keep everyone updated on their Facebook page and have been reporting any and all changes they have been noticing. This morning’s update sounds like April is really getting ready to welcome her calf. As with humans that are expecting babies, April’s belly has dropped! Anyone who has had a baby probably knows what this means (at least in human pregnancies).

“We start another week without a calf! There is no question that April is looking larger than ever. Morning keeper check reports active kicking and noticeable growth/drop in belly. Significant snow storm heading our way early tomorrow morning. The team is preparing accordingly – as we do – with any weather activity of concern.”

Animal Adventure Park has their animals inside for the time being, but this is how April would prefer it anyway. Although she had previously been given opportunities to go outside (before the nasty weather rolled into town), she preferred hanging out in her stall. That could be where she feels the most comfortable and the safest. It sounds like this mama giraffe knows what she’s doing!

Animal Adventure Park’s live feed has provided people with a rare glimpse inside the life of a pregnant giraffe. It has been the source of education for many as the zoo has taught people a lot about giraffes. The giraffe cam has also brought people together, all watching and waiting for the same thing. For this very reason, many are hoping that Animal Adventure Park will name the new calf “Unity.”

The zoo said that they will give the public an opportunity to suggest names for their newest member — when he or she finally arrives!

