Ariel Winter: Sexy Instagram Selfies Show The Actress’ Body Confidence

Ariel Winter’s sexy Instagram pics put her oft-reported body confidence on full display this weekend.

On Friday, Ariel posted a steamy Instagram selfie where she rocked a skintight outfit while mugging in a mirror. The shot followed a series of snaps showing Winter in a flowing crop top and short shorts that she posted to “salute bold women across the world” in a sundry display of body positivity and female solidarity.

On Saturday night, Winter posted some more Instagram pics of her and boyfriend Levi Meaden strutting around with friends in Qingdao in the Shandong Province of China. The international snapshots are the latest from the world-traveling Modern Family star and her current beau, Meaden, who she’s been seeing since late last year.

As reported by Comicbook.com, Ariel Winter’s sexy Instagram pics satisfied her internet admirers on Friday when the One Missed Call and Safelight actress posted a selfie decked out in a tight white getup. The pop culture site noted that Ariel’s sexy Instagram post was one of her “outfit of the day” posts for Friday, March 10.

“The 19-year-old captioned the photo: ‘#friday #ootd.’ The post was a total hit with Ariel’s followers as they showered the pic with more than 114k likes and hundreds of comments about her stunning she looks.”

#friday #ootd A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

It may be hard to believe, but Winter actually “struggled for years” with her body confidence, as was pointed out by Entertainment Tonight in an article about Ariel on Tuesday. The sexy Instagram and television star now sees herself as a role model for other men and women who are hoping to attain their own bodily assurance.

“It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Ariel Winter: 5 Hot Looks, From Underwear To Underboob

Ariel Winter Amps Up The Cleavage In Sexy Underwear Shoot



Is Ariel Winter Photoshopping Her Bikini Pics On Instagram? [Rumor]



As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter refuses to shy away when showing off her body on Instagram. Body confidence in tow, Winter knows what buttons to press to get the online celeb sites talking. Whether posting a bikini pic or a smooching selfie with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, Winter’s pics are always on point.

Winter’s confident attitude about her body extends to the conspicuous surgical scars on her breasts, the marks resultant of a breast reduction operation the actress underwent in June 2015. In a recent Self magazine spread, Ariel proudly posed topless in a sexy photo shoot that went to no trouble in obscuring the surgery scars.

In 2016, Ariel told E! News that she no longer heeds body shaming or bullying about her figure. Upon becoming a social media sensation and fixture of attention on the internet, Winter eventually learned to be comfortable in her own skin. The Smurfs: The Lost Village voice actress now enjoys an indifferent online attitude.

“I go to post a photo and I don’t care what people write on my picture… if you don’t like my photo, you can go unfollow me.”

On Tuesday, Ariel Winter appeared on ABC talk show The View during their special spate of broadcasts from Walt Disney World to discuss the secrets behind her body confidence. During the interview, Ariel also spoke to The View‘s hosts about a possible return of her hit TV series, Modern Family. Check out a clip from the program below.

What do you think about Ariel Winter’s sexy Instagram selfies? Are you proud of the Modern Family star for her cheeky display of body confidence? Did you catch Ariel’s recent chat about female empowerment on The View? Let us know your thoughts on Ariel Winter and her confident Instagram posts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]