‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, And Poster Revealed!

HBO has revealed the premiere date for Game of Thrones Season 7. Mark July 16 on your calendars, because Game of Thrones Season 7 will be arriving then. That is not the only Game of Thrones development; HBO has also released a teaser trailer and poster. More on that further down.

First, the premiere date rundown.

After fans watched virtual ice melt on a Facebook live stream, HBO ended months of speculation revealing the much-anticipated release date as July 16, which lines up with the timeline for the Season 7 premiere date, actor Liam Cunningham, who portrays Ser Davos Seaworth on the smash hit, recently told the Independent.

Following the release date announcement, HBO further rewarded the fans’ long wait by releasing the first official teaser trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7. No new footage or sound bites are featured in the teaser trailer.

Instead, Game of Thrones fans are treated to the recital of iconic lines that have previously been uttered on the series. The lines seem to foreshadow the events coming in Season 7.

What happens in the Game of Thrones Season 7 teaser trailer?

Opening up the teaser trailer is the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), as she discusses her father, the Mad King. She is heard again later, discussing the various power houses’ ever-alternating control of the Iron Throne.

For most of the trailer, the respective sigils of each of Game of Thrones‘ major houses are shown, intertwining with each other in an ashy darkness. House Targaryen, House Stark, House Tyrell, House Baratheon, and House Lannister are each shown, while a prominent member of each house says a line, or two.

Closing the teaser trailer is a line from Jon Snow, the son of two of those major houses, as he forewarns the only war that matters is the “great war” to come. A sentiment he has expressed several times throughout Game of Thrones.

The teaser trailer ends with the camera making a dramatic zoom into a blue eye, and not just any blue eye, the frosty eye of a White Walker. You can watch it for yourself, here.

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

Has the Game of Thrones Season 7 teaser poster been released, and what does it entail?

Yes. In fact, the teaser poster kicked off the recent developments. The teaser trailer and premiere date announcement came in short order of Wednesday night’s release of the first teaser poster for Game of Thrones Season 7. After a months-long dry spell of official promotional material for Game of Thrones, the drought finally ended, when HBO exclusively released the first official teaser poster for Game of Thrones Season 7 to Entertainment Weekly.

The poster is everything fans anticipating the first Game of Thrones teaser poster expected: a big tease. Unlike past seasons, the teaser poster features no Game of Thrones‘ characters. Instead it features a slate of ice, with flames scorching the surface.

Last season, Game of Thrones used its first teaser poster to hint at the fate of Jon Snow, who “died” in the Season 6 finale. The poster, which showed a blood-drenched Jon with his eyes closed, sent Game of Thrones fans into theory-making overdrive.

Does the teaser poster, give any hints for Game of Thrones Season 7?

It depends on your interpretation. Entertainment Weekly offers the meaning of the Game of Thrones Season 7 teaser poster’s hot and cold imagery, as fire (Daenerys and her dragons) and ice (the White Walkers) are making progress towards their respective destinations in Season 7.

It could be a reference to any number of things, including Jon Snow’s true lineage as a Targaryen (fire) and a Stark (ice). While also paying homage to the title of Game of Thrones source material, George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice.

What does the teaser trailer foreshadow?

One interesting aspect of the teaser trailer is the prominence of a sigil from a house that has pretty much collapsed. As of Season 6, House Baratheon has no legitimate heirs left to lead it. Yet, its symbology is given as much prominence as House Lannister in the teaser trailer. Is House Baratheon about to pull a House Stark and rise from the ashes in Season 7?

Find out if they do, and what becomes of the teaser trailer and poster’s foreshadowing when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]