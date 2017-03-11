Cash Me Ousside Girl’s Instagram: Hacked, Faked For Attention, Or Illuminati?

As most of the internet knows by now, the “Cash Me Ousside” girl’s name is Danielle Bregoli. Since her appearance on The Dr. Phil Show, Danielle has acquired quiet the following on various social media platforms.

On Instagram, Danielle has just shy of 8 million followers. On Twitter, she has acquired just shy of 170,000 followers. And on Facebook, she is just shy of a million and a half followers.

Per Refinery 29, something weird recently happened to the “Cash Me Ousside” girl. The media outlet – which took a screenshot of what happened – speculates Danielle Bregoli’s profile may have been taken over by the Illuminati. Why does the media outlet think she may have been hacked by the Illuminati?

While it appears as if Danielle has regained access to her account and most of what Refinery 29 claims to have happened has been removed. The media outlet did recount everything it noticed on the prolife. The hackers – who Refinery 29 speculate to be with the Illuminati – uploaded to videos to Danielle’s account. The videos included threatening messages which promised that chaos and leaks would happen later this week. It was the triangle logo and the distorted voices that caused Refinery 29 to speculate the Illuminati was behind it.

Whoever it was that hacked the Instagram profile of Danielle Bregoli also changed her profile picture to the red triangle logo featuring the eye in the middle. The hacker, however, left her pre-existing content untouched. They did edit her information and changed it to unknown characters with Russian phrases.

Refinery 29 notes you can see the last time Danielle uploaded a picture to her profile. This meant the Illuminati – or whoever it was – that hacked her Instagram account did so sometime in the early afternoon on March 7.

In the videos, which have since been removed from her profile slam society for allowing the “Cash Me Ousside” girl to become a “modern day celebrity.” The video notes that she is a young girl who is just disrespectful to her mother. The video says she isn’t an idol, she isn’t a role model, and she certainly isn’t a god.

While it doesn’t appear as if the “Cash Me Ousside” girl ever made a comment regarding her Instagram getting hacked, Hip Hop DX claims she was never hacked in the first place. The media outlet slams the young modern day celebrity for faking her account getting hacked as a marketing ploy for a new rap video.

Hip Hop DX did reveal a statement from Bregoli’s team revealed she had actually teamed up with Glassface in order to create “a commentary on the state of celebrity, current events and speaks on hysteria, fake news & conspiracy theories.”

The rap video – which is now believed to have been nothing more than a marketing ploy – can be viewed directly on YouTube. As the song contains a lot of NSFW adult language, it can’t be displayed directly on this article.

Despite speculation, it would appear as if the Illuminati had nothing to do with Danielle’s social media accounts being hacked. In fact, it does not appear is if the “Cash Me Ousside” girl’s accounts were hacked at all. Instead, this bizarre social media stunt was nothing more than Danielle Bregoli teaming up with an artist to get more attention.

