The Tom Brady Diet: Everything The New England Patriots QB Eats To Stay In Shape

Now you can eat like Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback partnered up with Massachusetts-based Purple Carrot to offer an affordable and healthy delivery service. For about $78 per week, you can eat like Tom Brady. You don’t even have to go on an extreme Hollywood diet, hire a personal trainer, or hit the gym to look like the NFL star. Just make sure you get all of your plants and vegetables first.

Tom Brady attached his name and celebrity platform to TB12 Performance Meals, a new diet plan, according to PurpleCarrot.com, that is “focused on preventing injury and promoting accelerated injury recovery through holistic, whole-body wellness, incorporating exercise, recovery, and hydration and nutrition concepts.”

Purple Carrot has been looking forward to partner with Brady for years, reported the Boston Herald. The brand noticed that the Hall-Of-Fame star “recognized the perfect alignment in our shared food philosophies. Our teams met in the summer of 2016 and developed a fast friendship and trust, and decided to jointly create TB12 Performance Meals to help people achieve and sustain their own peak performance.”

You will receive three meals per week for up to $78 per week. You will be eating the meals that Brady eats in his diet. So, what does Brady like to eat? According to the company’s press release, each of the meals is gluten-free and don’t contain any dairy, eggs, seafood, or processed ingredients.

“These recipes are either taken directly from plant-based meals Tom and his family have personally enjoyed, or are inspired by the TB12 nutritional guidelines that structure Tom’s diet,” the website reads. “The recipes feature fresh, whole foods and are nutritionally balanced. All recipes are approved by the TB12 team before being added to the menu.”

Last year, Brady released his first-ever Nutrition Manual for $200 each, in which he called a “limited-edition ‘living document.'” It contained detailed information about Brady’s nutritional philosophy, reports the Daily News. Fans ordered his book and now it’s back ordered on his official website. He also sold $50 nut snacks on his site back in August, which also sold out. Brady has always been outspoken about health and dieting and his fans want more.

Chef Allen Campbell is the one who decides what Brady eats in his diet. He also has helped his wife Gisele Bundchen. Last year, Campbell spoke to Boston.com about what it’s like to feed the football player and his family on a regular basis.

“Around the time I met them, I had started really focusing on plant-based diets, because that’s where all the nutrition is. Their previous chef came from a very similar perspective, and they wanted something similar to their old chef. Even from the start, it was just such a great match between what they wanted and my philosophy.”

Campbell is obsessed with plant-based foods since he believes it can reverse and prevent disease. He also avoids GMOs, sugar, flour, MSG, caffeine, fungus, dairy, coffee, and iodized salt. Campbell spends most of his time cooking meals for Brady, Bundchen, and their kids. Here is what they eat on a typical night.

“So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.”

Brady has his own diet restrictions as well. He does not eat nightshades since they are not anti-inflammatory, Campbell says. That means he won’t eat eggplants, mushrooms, or tomatoes. Brady does not eat his fruit, but he will enjoy a banana in a smoothie every once in a while.

Before a big game, Brady will eat more red meat, soups, and vegetables. In the summertime is when he will go lighter on his diet and eat more vegetables, raw lasagna, and salads. Since Campbell does all the shopping for Brady and Bundchen, he says he will get most of his foods from The Butcher Shop, Siena Farms, Whole Foods, and the farmers’ market. You don’t have to go to these extremes to eat like Brady. Just eat a few of the meals he enjoys a few times per week.

