Phaedra Parks Wants The Drama To Stop On ‘RHOA’: Is She Responsible?

Phaedra Parks has been very busy with her life after learning that her ex-husband had betrayed her and their two sons. Phaedra has been working on getting a divorce that would work in her favor and she’s been trying to grow her business as well. But it sounds like Parks hasn’t been able to leave the drama behind on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Parks wants to be known as the innocent one and the southern belle on the show, but it sounds like she’s been able to spread some rumors and create some drama that she isn’t taking any responsibility for.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now revealing that she’s actually tired of all the drama on the show. And on her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she revealed that she wants to hit the reset button on all the drama, so she can move on from it all. The current drama is all about Porsha Williams hooking up with Kandi Burruss, and Phaedra is partly to blame, as she started a rumor about Kandi being a lesbian.

Even though Parks is the one who started the rumor, she prides herself on being all about restoration, peace, and moving on without the drama. And in her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks points out that she wants her co-stars to focus on what is really important.

Make up is always a nice enhancer but I take @Dermera it makes my skin smoother and more radiant from the inside out ❤️❤️❤️ #dermera A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

“Restoration of peace. My strength is informed by my faith, and I want to share that with others. Perhaps if faith informed more characteristics in this circle, there would not be so much room for resentment, anger, and unbecoming behavior. So in short, I wanted the service to act as the ‘reset’ button in order to refresh perspectives and get everyone centered and focused on what is really important,” Phaedra Parks explained of her restoration services, sharing that she wanted to have a reset moment in regard to all the drama that has gone down on the show.

And even though Phaedra is all about restoration and peace – and throwing her co-stars under the bus – she appreciates gifts that focus on self-care.

“Yes, I am a huge fan of self-care and this service gave me an opportunity to burn calories and detox, which is always a winning combination,” Phaedra Parks told Bravo when asked about the sauna gift, sharing she loves gifts and products that make her feel good.

And it sounds like self-care is what they all need after their dramatic dinner in Hawaii, as the drama hit a new high on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During a dinner, Kandi Burruss freaked out because she found it completely wrong that her co-star was spreading rumors about her, including the rumor that she had drugged Porsha Williams to bring her home for a night together. Kandi reminded her co-stars that the rumor would make her guilty of rape, which is certainly not the case. And rather than come to her defense, Phaedra Parks merely wrote that she was tired of the drama.

Ms. Jasmine is a real @golden_barbie ????#superbowl #sb51 @troubleman31 dinner #TraethaVP #Houston #TX A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

“Fix it Jesus! I was super tired and my power nap did not give me all the power I needed. So I was just sitting there partially engaged in all of the ruckus and just wanted the drama to be over with once and for all. It is shame that we were in such a majestic place behaving so poorly. What a waste,” Phaedra Parks explained on her blog about the drama that went down during the dinner in Hawaii, according to Bravo, sharing that she hates to see her co-stars fight.

But it is interesting that Parks isn’t taking any responsibility for her actions. While she never talked about Kandi drugging anyone, she certainly did hint that Burruss was hooking up with women, including her friend Shamea.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments about the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]