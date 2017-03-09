Melania Trump Women’s Day Dress Not Red: Ivanka’s $1,450 Roksanda Dress [Photos]

When First Lady Melania Trump makes an appearance at the White House, it usually comes along with great fanfare. Mrs. Trump’s appearance at the White House on International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, was no exception — with plenty of photos like the above and below ones showing Melania greeting others at the luncheon. Set in the State Dining Room at the White House, Mrs. Trump’s luncheon was attended by other famous women, such as Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway, who can also be seen photos below from the International Women’s Day luncheon in Washington, D.C.

As seen in the above photo, Melania received a standing ovation from the luncheon participants upon her arrival in the State Dining room of the White House. Melania chose to wear a black dress, as reported by the Daily Mail. Although the luncheon was held in honor of International Women’s Day and some women wore red, something that organizers of the “A Day Without a Woman” protest urged as reported by the Inquisitr, Melania and Ivanka did not choose to wear red dresses for the event.

Besides Mrs. Trump, Kellyanne and Ivanka, other women who attended the luncheon included Karen Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Rachel Roy, and more.

Also in attendance at the White House luncheon were Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as well as Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.

Rachel Roy, a fashion designer who gained plenty of fame when buzz arose over whether or not Roy was the “Becky with the good hair” that Beyonce sang about urging her husband to call in her Lemonade album, was also at the luncheon.

Melania smiled as she made her way through the crowd at the White House, while other women spent their days away from work as their method of recognizing International Women’s Day. Tweets about the day filled Twitter, as some women took the day off of work in protest and marched in the streets for a variety of rights.

Along with being encouraged to wear red to mark the day, women were urged to not spend money shopping online or in brick-and-mortar stores — that is, unless their purchases were benefiting businesses owned by minorities or women. Away from the White House luncheon, Nancy Pelosi promoted “A Day Without a Woman” sentiments by speaking to lawmakers outside the Capitol steps about women succeeding, meaning that the entire world succeeds as a result.

Whereas the current first lady served as the host of the White House luncheon, former first lady Michelle Obama no longer had such direct White House duties. Instead, Mrs. Obama visited a local high school in Washington, D.C., named Francis L. Cardozo Senior High School.

Afterward, Mrs. Obama also took to Twitter to compliment the high school students she met that day.

As reported by Yahoo Style, the lunch hosted by Melania represented her first time hosting an event by herself as a First Lady. That doesn’t mean Melania didn’t have plenty of help with luncheon for 50 people.

Tables were dressed up with purple tulips, along with sweet pea flowers, adding a delightful touch to the ambiance of the White House room.

In terms of what was on the menu for the ladies to dine on, the food includes tomato mozzarella salad, as reported by CNN.

Other items on the menu included thyme-brined chicken, as well as spinach gnocchi.

There was also wine served, 2015 Pride Mountain Viognier Sonoma.

For dessert, a Honeycrisp apple crostata was made available for the women to savor.

As seen in the above photo, Ivanka’s dress was a burgundy hue. Ivanka wore the Roksanda dress described as a “Laurana bow-embellished stretch-cady dress,” priced at $1,450.

Melania’s dress included embellishments around the armholes, as noted in the below photo.

As news of the luncheon made the press, the White House also announced an Easter Egg Roll coming this year.

Folks can look forward to those photos being published on Monday, April 17, the same day that the Easter Egg Roll is planned to occur.

The Easter Egg Roll is usually held the day following Easter Sunday.

Kellyanne can be seen in the following photos.

Conway wore pearls and a light blue pastel color for the event.

A new CNN documentary titled Melania Trump: The Making of a First Lady is set to air on Friday.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]