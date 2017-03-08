Actor And Comedian Faizon Love Arrested After Alleged Airport Fight [Video]

Actor and comedian Faizon Love, 48, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an alleged fight with the valet attendant at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, NBC4i reports.

When Love arrived at the baggage claim area at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, it was reported that he began arguing with a 24-year-old male valet attendant, whose name has not been released.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport released surveillance footage of Love fighting with the valet attendant. It depicts Love exchanging a few words with the man before walking around the counter and approaching him.

Love and the valet attendant can be seen standing inches away from each other, going back and forth with their words. For a moment, it appears as though the actor and comedian was about to walk away until he turns toward the man, allegedly grabs him by the neck, and slams the valet attendant on the counter before knocking him to the floor.

When the valet attendant made several attempts to get up from the floor, Love can be seen in the Columbus airport surveillance footage pushing him back down.

The actor and comedian’s alleged airport fight prompts the valet’s co-workers to step in to separate the pair, which took several minutes for the airport workers to subdue Love.

Witnesses say Love said, “Let me show you what a man do,” as the Columbus airport fight was being separated.

Love, who has made appearances in several movies, including Friday, Elf, Money Talks, and Couples Retreat, made headlines after his airport fight and subsequent arrest.

He was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

It was reported that the valet attendant suffered minor injuries during the alleged airport fight with Love.

The actor and comedian made an appearance at the Franklin county court Wednesday morning, where his attorney, John Moore, stated that his celebrity client pleaded not guilty in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport fight.

Moore added that “there were some words exchanged, whatever, maybe something could have been avoided on both parts.”

“My client did try to back away from the situation, he was kind of overwhelmed, there were several individuals speaking to him about the situation.”

After Love was out of jail on a $2,000 bond, reporters were able to speak with the actor and comedian, asking what took place at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“Somebody lost their cool and somebody got taught a lesson,” Love responded, admitting that he lost his cool as well.

When a reporter informed Love that he was being accused of grabbing a valet attendant by the neck and slamming him to the ground, Love said, “I don’t know. I think he lunged at me or something.”

“I don’t know, I have to remember – it’s been a long night. I haven’t eaten. The police in Columbus was good. Everybody was cool in jail.”

When Love was asked if there was anything he would like to say to the airport attendant after allegedly fighting him, he chuckled and said, “Watch your mouth, boy.”

In Love’s Twitter post, he wrote, “I’m only human. No matter how many good days, I’m due to have a bad one. With that being said, I’m big on respect.”

“You don’t have to respect me, just don’t disrespect me.”

Love, who is set to make an appearance at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus, Ohio, on March 15, added that he would reference his alleged airport fight and arrest during his show.

A trial date for Love’s alleged fight at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport has not been set.

