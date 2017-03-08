Rihanna Lost To Adele At Grammys But Destroyed On Billboard Charts

Rihanna is winning big this year, according to USA Today. The “Work” singer has just been named the Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year for 2017.

Rihanna is the first female artist honoree of the Harvard Humanitarian of the Year award and has won 8 Grammys #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/JGUHaGjCKg — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) March 8, 2017

Rihanna may have not won at this year’s Grammy Awards despite being nominated in eight categories – Adele, meanwhile, nabbed Grammys in all five categories she was nominated for – but the “Work” signer has something Adele can only dream about!

Last month, Rihanna accepted a statuette for the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year for her outstanding work in charity, including building a breast cancer treatment center in Barbados as well as promoting education and healthcare around the world.

In an announcement revealing that Rihanna would accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on Tuesday, February 28, Harvard Foundation’s director S. Allen Counter praised the “Work” singer for her immense support of the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project.

The project Counter has mentioned is a campaign that helps children in more than 60 developing countries to get easier access to education. The multi-year campaign prioritizes on girls and children who have little or no access to education.

It’s been a very busy couple of weeks for Rihanna. Even though she didn’t win a single award at this year’s Grammys (the “Needed Me” singer can commiserate with Kanye West, who was up for five awards but didn’t win any), she did have something to celebrate recently!

On February 20, Rihanna celebrated her 29th birthday. Even PornHub took to Twitter to celebrate the “Sex With Me” singer on her birthday – so it really was a special day not only for Rihanna.

Drake, Rihanna’s on-again, off-again beau, celebrated Rihanna’s birthday by performing a medley of their collaborations during his Boy Meets World tour performance in Dublin, Ireland.

In addition to recording Grammy-nominated music and being recognized for her charitable work, Rihanna is also keeping herself busy with her acting career.

In addition to appearing on the new and final season of A&E’s Bates Motel and filming for the much-hyped Ocean’s Eleven female-driven spin-off Ocean’s 8 alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, the “Love on the Brain” singer also recently took an HIV test with Britain’s Prince Harry in Barbados, where she is originally from.

But the list of honors received by Rihanna this year is far from over, according to the Los Angeles Times. The singer has just joined Madonna and the Beatles on the Billboard Hall of Fame and is set to beat their records.

We've revealed the Top 20 best-selling singles by females for #IWD2017, and @Rihanna has TWO entries ???? https://t.co/jgUl9xFedG pic.twitter.com/6yu3BIDWaz — Official Charts (@officialcharts) March 8, 2017

Rihanna has just given the music industry another confirmation that she’s one of the greatest musicians today. The “Work” singer has work, work, worked her way into landing 30 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, something that has been achieved only by Madonna and the Beatles.

Billboard ranked Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” at the No. 8 spot of its Hot 100 chart, allowing the singer to achieve the huge milestone. In fact, Rihanna’s Billboard success is something Adele has never achieved. Adele has earned “only” six top-10 hits throughout her career.

While it’s rather impressive for a 29-year-old, whose career – from the looks of it – is going to blossom for years (or decades) to come, “Love on the Brain” is Rihanna’s fourth track from her most recent album Anti to cross the top-10 threshold.

In fact, the success of “Love on the Brain” has allowed Rihanna to break her tie with Michael Jackson, who scored 29 top 10 Billboard hits in his lifetime.

Interestingly, earning her 30th top 10 hit came the day after Rihanna celebrated her 29th birthday, which means the “Work” singer now has more top 10 this than she has years!

There’s no telling if Rihanna is planning a new album in 2017 to go after the Beatles’ 34 top-10 hits record and Madonna’s 38 top-10 songs.

[Featured Image by Steven Senne/AP Images]