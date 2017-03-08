Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Relationship: Will ‘The Voice’ Pair Get Married?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear to be the perfect couple, but are they ready for marriage? As the pair continues to flirt with one another on new episodes of The Voice Season 12, rumors have been swirling in regard to if and when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may say their “I dos.”

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not confirmed plans to get engaged or married, nor has Stefani sparked rumors with any new jewelry, past rumors have suggested that they could tie the knot sometime this year.

On March 7, the Stars Post shared new details regarding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s potential plans to wed, revealing that The Voice couple may be rushing down the aisle after learning Stefani is allegedly pregnant with their first child.

Gwen Stefani was married once before and shares three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Meanwhile, Shelton, who was married twice, has no children of his own.

At the end of last year, about one year after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their relationship with a joint outing in Nashville, Tennessee, Radar Online claimed the couple was planning a secret wedding, which would allegedly take place this May in Beverly Hills, California. At the same time, the outlet claimed Stefani and Shelton were not quite seeing eye to eye when it came to the process of planning their alleged dream wedding.

“They can hardly agree on anything!” a source told Radar Online.

“[Gwen Stefani] wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her.”

“[Gwen Stefani]’s guest list was 700 people alone,” the source claimed.

“She also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform — but he didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock.”

The outlet went on to reveal that while Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wrote their own song at the end of 2015, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” they would be singing Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze of Glory” as a wedding song.

As for the guest list, Radar Online claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would welcome several celebrity guests, including Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Luke Bryan, and Brett Eldredge.

The source also suggested that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would be signing a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

“They’d be crazy not to,” the insider noted.

“[Gwen Stefani]’s worth about $100 million, and that’s about $60 million more than Blake.”

Gwen Stefani didn’t appear on the last two seasons of The Voice and after wrapping filming on Season 12, she will likely part ways with the series — at least temporarily. In October of last year, as Stefani was confirmed to be returning to the spring 2017 season of the show, it was revealed that Miley Cyrus, who first came aboard the show for Season 11, would be reprising her role on the series’ 13th season this fall.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy [Gwen Stefani], Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12,” Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time.

“With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

As for the rest of the Season 13 cast, the other coaches’ identities were not confirmed.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12, which air every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]