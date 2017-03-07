‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: When Will Chloe Pay For Her Crimes?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) might not face any backlash for her part in Adam Newman’s (formerly Justin Hartley) death. The fans have been waiting for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to find out that her best friend was working with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to frame her husband for Constance Bingham’s (Sally Keller) murder.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, CBS could be forced by the fans to bring Adam back to Genoa City. Young and the Restless fans have been pretty vocal about their desire for the soap opera to bring Adam back. Many of them stated that the show is boring without him. Plus, many feel that Chelsea belongs with Adam and not Nick (Joshua Morrow).

The Young and the Restless revealed that Chloe was the one who planted the fake diary that framed Adam for Constance’s murder. However, that wasn’t the end of Chloe’s crimes. She was the last person to see Adam alive before the cabin exploded. Many Y&R fans [still] believe that Chloe or Victor moved Adam to another location.

Pretty soon, Chloe will have a bonafide mess on her hands. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Bella’s paternity could be revealed, which will bring up more questions than answers, Soap Hub reported.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chloe is on borrowed time right now. She falsely believes that her life is back on track. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) wants to marry her again. She has a gorgeous daughter, and Adam is gone for good. Well, that could all change if and when Adam comes back to reclaim his life with his family.

When Adam returns to Genoa City, he could expose Chloe as being the one who framed him for murder with Victor’s help and that she was at the cabin just minutes before the explosion. Just those two juicy tidbits would send Chelsea over the edge. She will feel hurt and betrayed by someone she thought she could trust.

For a while, it looked like Gloria (Judith Chapman) was going to expose Chloe’s paternity scoop. She ended up letting it go after Kevin begged her not to invade Chloe’s privacy.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) begins to see something special about Bella. Is it possible that Bella reminds him of Delia? Will he ever put two and two together and come to the conclusion that Bella is his daughter?

Since Chloe’s return to Genoa City last year, she has tried to kill Adam, plotted with Victor to frame his son for murder, lied to her best friend about her feelings about her husband, and concealed a paternity secret. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it won’t be long before Chloe’s lies catch up to her. When that happens, Chloe will be forced to explain why she made some of the poor choices she did.

Young and the Restless fans are losing hope that Chloe will ever pay for any of her crimes. Every time it looks like Chloe will finally pay for something, she finds a way to get out of it.

The real drama will be when Chelsea learns that Chloe was the one who framed Adam for Constance’s murder. Young and the Restless fans would love to see a catfight between them after the truth comes out.

Young and the Restless fans, do you think Chloe will ever pay for any of her crimes? Do you think Chelsea will find out about her role in framing Adam? Will Bella’s paternity secret come out soon?

