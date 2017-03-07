Mama June’s New Look: Size 4 Weight Loss Pics Reveal No ‘Triple Chin’ In 2017

Mama June’s new look is sure to stun everybody, including Sugar Bear. Her weight loss pics have revealed that the reality TV star is not going to have “triple chin” anymore in 2017. Seems like she is on her way to reach the glorious size 4.

The weight loss procedure is being documents on WEtv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. The incredible process will take her to UK size 8 by the end of the show. She is going to drop 33 stone, which is around 150lbs. She underwent gastric bypass surgery to lose most of her weight. However, the operation was not enough to remove her “triple chin,” aka “turkey neck.” Mama June’s kids have made fun of the excess fat around her neck. Now, she is determined to get rid of the triple chin that she is known for so far.

My kids joke about my turkey neck or ‘gobble gobble’… Really honestly, I’m feeling the nerves.

Mama June’s new look in 2017 sans triple chin will be achieved through a specific procedure named “cool sculpting.” This process is supposed to blast away the fat around the neck. Her weight loss pics have revealed that she might be on her way to achieve size 4. Even though the pictures of the “cool sculpting” have been shared, Mama June has to wait for eight weeks before she could see its effect on her triple chin. The complete transformation of the reality TV star will be revealed shortly. So far, it is one of the most-awaited moments on television at the moment.

I just want to say that even though this is a fan acc I SUPPORT there family 100000% and if u want to hate im just shake shake shake because I’m still a fan and will always be one and I hope one day that I will meet the lovely pumpkin herself A post shared by Mama June (@mamajunetlc) on Nov 17, 2014 at 1:03pm PST

Mama June, who was accused of wearing a body suit, underwent gastric sleeve surgery earlier. The procedure kick-started her life-altering weight loss course. Recent pics reveal that Mama June is talking to her consultant, who is explaining her about the “cool sculpting” procedure. The kind of determination Mama June has shown so far about losing weight drastically is highly appreciated by fans. In an interesting way, her ex-husband Sugar Bear should be given credit for it.

It was Sugar Bear who cheated on Mama June and later on left her for another woman. Now, he is getting married to the other woman. Anyway, her infidelity has motivated Mama June to show the world what she is capable of. Even though she hesitated at first, she still accepted the invitation to attend Sugar Bear’s wedding with Jennifer Lamb. It was revealed earlier that Mama June and Sugar Bear’s daughter Honey Boo Boo was supposed to meet her new stepmother. The way the 11-year-old daughter made faces while meeting Lamb was certainly entertaining for the mother.

Make no mistake. Mama June’s stunning new look in 2017 is not about winning Sugar Bear back. She has clearly stated that she is not going through the weight loss process to get her ex back. She rather wants to show him what he is going to miss. Honey Boo Boo is totally with her mother on this. With her new look, she wants to be the next Melissa McCarthy and conquer Hollywood, The Sun reports. She revealed her diet chart earlier that is helping her achieve size 4.

Watch Mama June’s incredible weight loss process, as she reveals her new look in 2017 on From Not To Hot. The show airs on WEtv every Friday.

[Featured image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP Images]