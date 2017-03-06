Did Melania Trump Go To Mar-A-Lago With Her Husband Over The Weekend?

Did Melania Trump go to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with her husband over the weekend? President Donald Trump made his fourth visit to the “winter White House” on March 4 and 5, but there was no mention of Melania being at the estate with him. News about the president was mainly focused on the allegations he’s making against former President Barack Obama for wire-tapping Trump Tower before he took office.

It’s unknown if First Lady Melania Trump also flew to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, but she kept a low profile if she did. When the president arrived at the airport Friday on Air Force One, she wasn’t there to greet him, and there wasn’t any news related to her presence at Mar-a-Lago. She may have opted to remain in New York to spend the weekend with Barron, the couple’s 10-year-old son. Not much has been seen of Barron since the inauguration on January 20. When President Trump and his wife have spent time together at Mar-a-Lago and in Washington, D.C., Barron hasn’t been around.

The last known appearance Melania Trump made publicly was just last Thursday in New York when she read a Dr. Seuss book to a room full of children at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

“It’s a reading day. So I came to encourage you to read, and to think about what you want to achieve in life,” the first lady told the children before reading, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!.

The New York Times reports that Melania Trump arranged for a small pool of reporters to cover the event.

Before the hospital visit, Mrs. Trump met with doctors, patients, and their families at Children’s National Health System in Washington, D.C on Wednesday. It was there her comments drew swift criticism for saying nature’s elements can go a long way in healing a child from illness. The statement was uttered after visiting the Healing Garden of the facility.

“I am a passionate believer in integrating and interpreting nature’s elements into our daily lives to create a warm, nurturing and positive environment. “I believe that these same natural benefits can be instrumental to enhancing the health and well-being of all children. “It is important to me that children can recognize, identify and express their feelings in order to promote their mental wellness and healing process.”

Critics skewered the first lady for her remarks since many view what President Trump intends to do in repealing Obamacare would threaten the medical care millions of Americans now receive because of the program.

Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the children and families. #GROWUPSTRONGER pic.twitter.com/J8JoFTXniw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2017

Melania Trump made headlines last week on the fashion front for wearing the same red Valentino dress two days in a row. The first time was on Tuesday when she was present for her signing two bills into law that allow more women into STEM careers. She wore the same $2,950 dress for her visit to Children’s National in D.C. Daily Mail notes that she showed up Kate Middleton by not only wearing the same outfit twice, but did it two days in a row.

Did Melania Trump choose to stay in New York at Trump Tower with Barron rather than go to Mar-a-Lago this weekend? Her husband was having a rough few days, as his Twitter account reveals. He’s reportedly livid with his staff about Attorney General Jeff Session recusing himself from FBI investigations into Russian ties, and he’s adamant that Obama had someone bug his phones at Trump Tower.

Additionally, the first lady was busy last week with her engagements and appearing at the Address to Congress. It was time she usually spends with Barron at home in New York. The two of them will move to the White House after Barron finishes his current school year in June.

Will Melania Trump meet with her husband next weekend if he travels to Mar-a-Lago again?

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]