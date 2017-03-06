‘Page 924 number 49, page 14 number 76’, North Korea Sends Coded Radio Messages

A startling series of “coded” radio messages from North Korea were intercepted from a Pyongyang propaganda station in the dead of night. The messages informed the “21st exploration team” to review their “math assignment” which many believe is a coded message system for spies in South Korea. Listen to the cryptic intercepted messages below.

The Daily Mail reports that the coded numeric messages used by North Korea during the Cold War may be making a comeback. The fears stem from recently intercepted radio messages sent out in the dead of night by the Pyongyang propaganda station. The messages were addressed to the “21st exploration team” requesting they review their math problems as follows.

“On page 924 number 49, on page 14 number 76, on page 418 number 37.”

During the Cold War, North Korean spies used cipher books that would allow them to decode messages sent to them by officials. Without the cipher books, the messages were meaningless. The codes often focused on numbers, and the strange late night message could be a sign that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is utilizing some old Cold War techniques to communicate with spies in the south.

The messages come as North Korea continues making waves with testing of ballistic missiles over the Sea of Japan. In fact, CNN reports that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that landed just 200 nautical miles from the Japanese coast.

“A US official also confirmed that Pyongyang fired four projectiles, which appeared to be ballistic missiles.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted that this was an “extremely dangerous” act carried out by Kim Jong Un and that it was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. While it is not new for North Korea to disregard UN resolutions, the firing of four missiles so close to Japan is most certainly a concern to all UN members.

The firing of the ballistic missiles came after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un decried joint US and South Korean military exercises as “preparation for an invasion.” Therefore, the ballistic missile testing and alleged coded messages sent by North Korea will likely be taken very seriously.

Abe expressed grave concern over North Korea’s potential to obtain a nuclear weapon alongside its ballistic missile program.

“Having seen the brutality of North Korea from Kim Jong Un, I’d say the consequences of the Kim Jong Un regime having nuclear weapons will be horrible.”

While North Korea has successfully tested hydrogen bombs, many have dismissed their military and missile capabilities as too underdeveloped for serious world concern. However, for those near the volatile nation may be at risk. Both Japan and South Korea have expressed concern over Jong Un’s military shows of power and if spies may now also be an issue, further sanctions or military action from the United Nations may soon come to fruition.

President Donald Trump has noted that while Democrats are worrying about Russia, the United States “greatest threat” is getting closer to nuclear power. CNN reports that Trump cited North Korea as America’s “greatest immediate threat.”

Trump has asked Chinese officials to use their leverage with Kim Jong Un to “work on North Korea.” In fact, during his presidential campaign, Trump called for China to do something about North Korea noting that if they didn’t they could expect trade with the US to become “very difficult.”

“China should solve that problem. And if they don’t solve the problem, we should make trade very difficult for China.”

What do you think about the latest stream of cryptic messages coming out of North Korea? Do the ballistic missile tests and messages mean it may be time for the United Nations to reconsider how to handle the dictatorship of Kim Jong Un?

[Featured Image by David Guttenfelder/AP Photo]