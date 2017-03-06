10 Suspenseful Netflix Movies That You Probably Haven’t Seen [March 2017]

When searching for the best thriller or suspense movies on Netflix, often subscribers are just shown the most recent additions to the site or the most popular titles. Because of this, some of the best Netflix movies go overlooked. The titles listed below are truly suspenseful and often go unnoticed.

Pontypool

Blurring the line between thriller and horror, this suspenseful movie tells the story of a small Ontario town that gets infected with a deadly virus.

Pontypool is one of the most underrated movies on Netflix; this tightly written film is witty, thought-provoking and, at times, unnerving. If you’re a fan of zombie movies and you think you have seen it all, then this is a must-watch.

Before I Go To Sleep

A woman’s memory is affected as a result from a traumatic accident, and every day she wakes up she can’t remember anything. She starts to learn new terrifying truths about her life that makes her question everyone around her.

This intriguing story on Netflix features a good amount of mystery and great performances from Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman.

Eyewitness

When a man lies about being a witness to a murder (to get the attention of a reporter he has a crush on), he becomes the killer’s target.

This suspenseful mystery from 1981 stands the test of time. It’s not deep into the ’80s yet so you won’t see an abundance of loud colors, big hairdos requiring an entire can of hairspray, or cheesy pop-music that would make the movie seem nostalgic or dated.

Movies can sometimes feel rushed and offer little for character building, but this film takes its time and does a superb job with the development of the characters thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast: Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver, James Woods, and Morgan Freeman.

All Good Things

Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst star in this movie based on one of New York’s most infamous unsolved crimes. In 1982, Katie Marks (Dunst) disappears and is never found. Her husband (Gosling) is suspected for murdering his wife but he is never tried.

Though this film has its flaws and is somewhat uneven, Gosling’s performance and some intense scenes make it worth the watch for Netflix subscribers.

The Debt

This story brilliantly flashes back and forth between 1965 and 1997, offering intense moments throughout both of the film’s time periods. The majority of critics and audiences enjoyed this picture, and Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best Netflix movies that offers gritty suspense.

“The espionage thriller begins in 1997, as shocking news reaches retired Mossad secret agents Rachel (Helen Mirren) and Stephan (Tom Wilkinson) about their former colleague David (Ciarán Hinds). All three have been venerated for decades by their country because of the mission that they undertook back in 1966, when the trio (portrayed, respectively, by Jessica Chastain, Marton Csokas, and Sam Worthington) tracked down Nazi war criminal Vogel (Jesper Christensen) in East Berlin. At great risk, and at considerable personal cost, the team’s mission was accomplished – or was it?”

The Two Faces of January

While vacationing in Greece, a young couple and their tour guide (who is also a con artist) go on the run together after a murder at their hotel pins them as suspects.

Kirsten Dunst and Viggo Mortensen star in this Hitchcockian thriller on Netflix.

Europa Report

Astronauts go on a privately funded mission to Jupiter’s fourth largest moon to search for life on the planet, and unfortunately for them they found it.

Sci-fi thriller movies are difficult to pull off, but this Netflix gem certainly does a great job with the complicated genre. Unlike many sci-fi movies, Europa Report feels very real which makes it all that much more terrifying.

Cold in July

A man kills a burglar in self-defense, but the invader’s father doesn’t appreciate that too much.

This taut thriller starring Michael C. Hall, Sam Shepard, Vinessa Shaw, and Don Johnson offers an exciting climax and plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments for Netflix viewers along the way.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Starring Riz Ahmed, Kate Hudson, Kiefer Sutherland, and Live Schreiber, this provocative thriller is as suspenseful as it is dramatic. IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the best movies on Netflix.

“A young Pakistani man is chasing corporate success on Wall Street. He finds himself embroiled in a conflict between his American Dream, a hostage crisis, and the enduring call of his family’s homeland.”

The Interview

A man is questioned and interrogated by the police for a series of murders, but the police are unaware that they are also being investigated by the Internal Affairs department.

This film works on multiple levels and it is a true mystery, as the audience will be unsure if the suspect is innocent or guilty for most of the story. Critics raved for this movie streaming on Netflix that seemingly went unnoticed and it rightfully categorized as a cult classic.

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Watch These Highly-Rated Thriller Movies On Netflix And Hulu

The Four Best Netflix Series Returning In March 2017

Five Of The Best Movies On Netflix For Sports Fans

The 20 Best Netflix Movies Arriving In March 2017

Watch These Oscar-Winning Movies On Netflix

From Eyewitness to The Interview, some of the best Netflix movies remain overlooked.

[Featured Image by Focus Features]