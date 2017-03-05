‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser: Ryan Reynolds Mocks Superman, Bares His Butt [Watch]

Fans of Logan were in for a treat when they got to see the short teaser of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2. The released trailer somehow mocked Superman, Stan Lee and himself, and revealed why even Deadpool thinks that Wolverine is the best superhero.

Ryan Reynolds shared the video on Twitter that shows his character from the R-rated film, Wade Wilson walking down the street when he spies a mugging happening just meters away down an alley.

“Not on my watch motherf****r!” he growls as he runs towards a phone booth to change into his Deadpool costume. When Wade Wilson is in the telephone booth, one can easily hear Superman’s theme music playing in the background.

During the process of his changing into his red costume, he presses his butt cheeks into the glass, revealing to the audience that the Deadpool 2 is also going to be an R-rated film.

Titled as Deadpool: No Good Deed, the short film was directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese. The short made its debut before the film Logan when the latter was released in theaters earlier this week. However, the short teaser was not included with the international versions of Logan. Deadpool: No Good Deed served as a teaser for the sequel to the 2016 film Deadpool. To disappoint the fans, story’s writer confirmed on Twitter that the released short film was not a teaser or a trailer.

One last thing! The new Deadpool piece is NOT a teaser or trailer. It is a short. None of its footage will appear in Deadpool 2. — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) March 4, 2017

Instead of revealing some plotline, Deadpool 2’s released teaser serves more as a reminder that Deadpool 2 is coming soon. However, the graffiti on the telephone reveals that as reported earlier, Natan Summers aka Cable is going to be the main villain in the upcoming superhero film.

As fans watched Deadpool 2′s teaser with Logan, many wondered whether Hugh Jackman will make a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ next film.

However, Jackman has been adamant that he is done playing the role of Wolverine and that means that he won’t be featuring as the man with adamantium in his body in the future Deadpool movies.

On the other hand, Reynolds, who admires Hugh, really would like a film where Deadpool will get to share the screen with Wolverine. In his earlier interviews, he has mentioned multiple times that he really wants to do a film that will somehow make a crossover between Deadpool and Wolverine’s story.

“What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh,” Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly. “If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.”

But from Jackman’s recent statements, it looks like he is not going to accept Ryan’s invitation.

During Hugh Jackman’s Facebook Live session, when it was asked to the Australian-born star about the possibility of him teaming up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, he simply stated that Deadpool does not need Wolverine.

“Ryan is currently sleeping outside my house. He has a little picket fence going on there.”

After joking about Ryan, Hugh took a serious note on the topic and stated that if they could have come up with an idea featuring Wolverine and Deadpool 10 years ago, he would have considered it.

“But I knew two and half years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to [Logan director James Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I’ve got one more shot at this.’ As soon as Jim came up with the idea and we worked on it I was never more excited. But, it feels like the right time. Deadpool, go for it, man. Do your thing. You don’t need me.”

As of now, Deadpool 2 has no official release date.

