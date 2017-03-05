Kylie Jenner, Tyga Planning ‘KUWTK’ Wedding Amid Engagement Rumors

Kylie Jenner will televise her wedding and honeymoon to rapper Tyga once the couple ties the knot, it has been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, momager Kris Jenner has actively been working out deals that will work in her family’s favor, particularly for Kylie, if the 19-year-old decides to make her wedding a huge reality TV extravaganza.

The Kardashians have never been shy when it comes to showing off their lavish lives for the cameras, and this supposed wedding that Kylie Jenner and Tyga will have in due time will be all about the glitz and glamor, with the addition of multiple cameras filming the couple’s big day.

A source reveals that Kylie Jenner has not confirmed wedding dates just yet — in fact, she’s still waiting for Tyga to propose to her. However, the twosome is often said to be talking about their future together and marriage is something that both Kylie and Tyga really want to pursue in the next couple of years — maybe even sooner.

Tyga adores Kylie Jenner — not just because she’s a supportive girlfriend but she also knows how to carry herself around his son King Cairo, 4.

Having already lasted for three years, Kylie Jenner and Tyga are both convinced that they’ll stay together forever, and with the bond that the TV star already shares with Cairo, there’s no reason for the “Faded” rapper to think that Kylie won’t make it down the aisle.

“Kris already has every business opportunity lined-up for Kylie and Tyga when they finally decide to get married. In true Kardashian style, Kris wants everything from the engagement party to the wedding and honeymoon to be filmed for TV,” the source shared.

From magazine deals to a spinoff series that will bag Kris and Kylie Jenner millions in revenue, televising the wedding for the world to see is going to make the Kardashian family a lot of money, the insider continued.

With the numbers that have been thrown out in meetings, it’s motivating Kylie Jenner even more that getting married in front of the cameras is the ideal option for her and Tyga, who has already teased in the past that he’ll eventually be proposing to the lip kit businesswoman.

A source continues to tell Hollywood Life that Tyga isn’t in a rush to get married too quickly. While he’s sure that he wants to be with Kylie Jenner forever, the “Rack City” star wants to be certain that his girlfriend of three years feels the same way that he does, considering the fact that the 19-year-old is still fairly young to be considering marriage at her age, some of her family members have stressed.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, in particular, have been left concerned about marriage talk concerning Kylie Jenner and Tyga, fearing that their younger sibling may be rushing into something that she’s not ready for.

“When the time is right, thanks to Momager Kris, Kylie and Tyga may have their own spin-off show focusing on their wedding. There is a ton of money on the table available for the show and both Kris and Kylie are business savvy, so fans can expect to share the entire wedding process alongside the happy couple.”

Kim and Khloe reportedly believe that Kylie Jenner should continue to focus her time on growing her business and less on plans regarding an engagement and a wedding, adding that with her company’s revenue increasing by the year, Kylie should solely be concerned with establishing an empire that stands longevity.

Kylie Jenner has been teasing fans about an upcoming engagement for months, having often boasted about the diamond rings Tyga has presented her with, Daily Mail notes. Fans have gotten the impression that it’s only a matter of time before the rapper hands his girlfriend an actual engagement ring.

News of Kylie Jenner’s spinoff series comes just weeks after the E! network confirmed the return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs its 13th series on March 13.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]