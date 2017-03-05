2016 was considered one of the worst years for Cube Entertainment. 4minute disbanded. Beast left to become a new K-pop boy band under their own label called Around Us Entertainment, Highlight. CLC released four extended plays (EPs) or mini-albums and the total number of sales were less than 15,000 copies. Finally, April released one EP or mini-album and it only sold just under 5,000 copies.

If it weren’t for the current generation of boy bands holding the fort down, Cube Entertainment would have suffered more. Though Pentagon was the talk of the town since they were dubbed the successors to Beast as proven by selling more than 40,000 copies of their two extended plays, Born to Beat — better known as BtoB — was the one to really contribute the most in 2016 with a total of more than 130,000 copies sold across one Japanese full-length studio album and two extended plays or mini-albums.

Now BtoB wants to continue their success into 2017 as they will soon make their return. The seven-member boy band consisting of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon, and Sungjae will make their K-pop comeback with Feel’ eM featuring the title track song “Movie.”

News of BtoB making their first K-pop comeback for 2017 was first made known in February with their pre-release track song “Someday.” Once it started to dominate Korean music charts, as reported by AsiaStarz, Both BtoB and Cube Entertainment started to release pre-release teasers starting with images on February 27.

BTOB Makes 2017 K-Pop Comeback With ‘Feel’eM’ Featuring Title Track ‘Movie’ BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Eunkwang

BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Hyunsik

BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Ilhoon

BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Minhyuk

BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Peniel

BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Sungjae

BtoB ‘Feel’eM’ promo for Changsub

BtoB and Cube Entertainment would continue to release pre-release teasers after the individual and group images including more teaser images on February 28. However, it was the teaser image before that on February 27 that is of tantamount importance for K-pop fans, especially those who are Melody (official fan club of BtoB). They released the title track song list for Feel’eM in which we learn that “Movie” will be the featured title track song.

With K-pop fans now knowing the title track song for Feel’eM, they anticipated what it will be like. Prior to the music video teaser being released on March 4, we did know that Ilhoon composed it. Anyways, the teaser is out now and discerning from the teaser, each member will represent iconic characters from both past and present movies. Hyunsik will be Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction, Ilhoon will be the Joker from Suicide Squad (unsure about this but it looks like Sorn from CLC is Harley Quinn), Changsu is Bruce Lee from Enter the Dragon, and Peniel is Eminem from 8 Mile. The other members had roles that seemed to generic in the teaser to discern who they were representing.

BtoB will be the third K-pop act signed under Cube Entertainment to make their 2017 K-pop comeback. It is most likely the label and agency are hoping their popularity will make up in lack of sales from April and CLC’s K-pop comebacks. Technically, the two girl groups did improve or break barriers with their respective releases, but they did not garner much in sales as both are less than 5,000 copies sold.

Feel’eM releases at midnight KST on March 7. Since no pre-release schedule teaser was released, we are unsure what else BtoB has in store for K-pop fans. However if we look back from past K-pop comebacks, we expect to see BtoB log on Naver or another Korean app for a countdown to when Feel’eM releases.

[Featured Image by Cube Entertainment/BtoB’s Official Daum Cafe]