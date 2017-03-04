Hillary Clinton Reading About Mike Pence E-Mail Scandal Goes Viral [Photo]

If she’s not reading, sending, or being investigated about them herself, Hillary Clinton is not too far away from another e-mail scandal.

The former secretary of state and democratic nominee for the president of the United States was spotted on an airplane Friday with several newspapers. However, the one paper that stood out was an edition of USA Today with the front page story about vice president Mike Pence’s e-mail scandal while he served as governor of Indiana.

USA Today’s headline read “Pence used personal email in office.”

Hillary Clinton, who had email scandal herself, seen reading about Mike Pence’s use of personal email while governor https://t.co/sLImNjFUwg pic.twitter.com/0OPmgVmMlH — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2017

In the story first reported by Tony Cook of the Indianapolis Star on Thursday, it was revealed that Pence conducted public business and other sensitive issues on his personal AOL account. As Cook wrote, the content of the e-mails ranged from “security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe.”

It was also revealed that Pence’s personal account — which was at a higher risk of being hacked than a government issued account — was in fact hacked last summer.

However, in a statement issued from Pence’s office in Washington, the former governor’s interactions on his personal account were downplayed and it was stated he did not break any law.

“Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”

During the 2016 presidential election, Clinton was targeted by the Republican Party and voters across the country for her use of a private e-mail server during her tenure as secretary of state. Clinton reportedly exchanged classified information on that private server and destroyed several devices on which she sent and received e-mails before turning all the evidence.

In July of 2016, however, FBI director James Comey recommended no charges against Clinton for her use of a private server but did blast her for being careless. Comey also noted that Clinton — who denied sending or receiving classified information on the server — did, in fact, receive such information (via New York Times). It was also mentioned that foreign government likely hacked the server.

A few months later, the case was temporarily reopened, just weeks before the election. In an October 28, 2016, tweet, Pence commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for reopening the case into Clinton’s e-mail server.

.@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton’s personal email server because no one is above the law. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016

Following an event with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Janesville, Wisconsin, on Friday, Pence was asked about his e-mail situation compared to that of Clinton’s debacle (via CNN).

“There’s no comparison whatsoever,” Pence said.

That wasn’t the only defense as White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders commented on Pence’s e-mails, stating that the former governor — unlike Clinton — handled the situation properly and did not handle the type of information Clinton did.

“He did everything to the letter of the law, he turned all his emails over, unlike Hillary Clinton, who lost at least 30,000, who knows how many more, on her private server,” Sanders said. “He’s a governor, which means he wasn’t handling classified information like she was.”

However, at this point, Clinton is not the one making front page news due to careless use of a private e-mail account.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]