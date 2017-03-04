Jennifer Lopez’s Son: Mom ‘Wear Pants More’

Jennifer Lopez’s son Max questioned his mother’s choice of clothes that she wears for her Las Vegas residency shows.

During the Thursday New York Build Series talk, moderated by Lopez’s ABC reporter sister Lynda, J Lo recounted the conversation between herself and her 9-year-old son. According to Just Jared, the conversation went down with Max asking a seemingly innocent question.

“I wear like body suits and onesies and all this stuff and he’s like ‘Mom, why don’t you wear pants in your shows?'”

According to New York Daily News, young Max followed his question up with a not too subtle suggestion for his mom and told her, “You should wear pants more.” Jennifer tried to defend herself from Max’s 9-year-old logic by making it all about her career, even though she admits that “I’m covered in crystals” during the show.

“I was like, ‘Baby, c’mon, Mommy’s [a] showgirl.'”

Jennifer’s sister, Lynda, promptly came to her nephew’s defense, also not buying the fashionista’s showgirl explanation.

“That’s why I love that boy.”

Jennifer’s Co-Star Ray Liotta Weighs In

Jennifer Lopez’s co-star in Shades of Blue, Ray Liotta, was also present during the interview. Liotta, who plays Lt. Matt Wozniak on the show, said that he went to J-Lo’s opening night of her All I Have Vegas show. Lopez explained that Liotta only knows her as Det. Harlee Santos and not as J-Lo’s “sexy on-stage persona,” according to Page Six.

Ray Liotta said that the show was “great”. He even asked her for a repeat performance.

“I ask her to turn around and do that little thing.”

Liotta demonstrated that “little thing” by shimmying in his chair. J-Lo laughed and recalled the conversation.

“He was like, ‘Who is that?'”

Jennifer Lopez: Mom Can Be Sexy Too

Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez did an interview with Hello Beautiful aptly titled “Jennifer Lopez: ‘I’m Not Allowed To Be Sexy Because I’m A Mom?” She responds to the stereotype that moms are not supposed to be sexy candidly.

“I’m not allowed to be sexy because I’m a mom? It’s like, How do you think I got my children?”

J-Lo goes on to talk about if her children were to be embarrassed by their sex-symbol mom.

“The truth is I don’t want to do anything that they would be embarrassed of in the long run. But at the end of the day, they care more about me being there, taking care of them, than if I’m sexy in a video. And I’m not saying that one day they may not be like, “Mom! Why did you do that?!”

The interesting thing is that at that time, Lopez envisioned her twins being embarrassed of her antics 10 years from the date of the interview, and not a mere two years later.

Jennifer Lopez: Mom and Sexy, Role Model for All Women

Why does J Lo continue to push the boundaries as far as beauty is concerned? This is the woman that made her booty famous in a time when Hollywood was about the skinny girls, a woman who epitomized sexy despite cultural norms, and now a woman who remains as sexy, if not more so, in the prime of her life as a 47-year-old mom when the world says that being hot ends at the age of 30. Jennifer Lopez says in her Hello Beautiful interview that she has a “good message for women.”

“It’s a good message for women. I’m standing next to this girl who is 24 years old and I’m in my 40s and there’s no difference. Women need to see that and feel that. You can’t let the fear of what people might say or think stop you from doing what you want to do or else we would never do anything.”

Jennifer Lopez, Proud Mom

The twins who turned 9-years-old last month are still the “biggest blessings” of J-Lo’s life, according to People. Jennifer, the mom, shared heartwarming photos Max and Emme on her Instagram to celebrate their birthday.

“You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you…Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme’s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ1GUftAWC6/?taken-by=jlo

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]