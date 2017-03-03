Trump Off To Mar-A-Lago For Trip 4 Or 5 In Six Weeks: New Helipad Cost? [Photos]

As reported by the Inquisitr, each trip President Donald Trump takes to Mar-a-Lago costs approximately $3 million. As reported by the Palm Beach Daily News, it will be Mr. Trump’s fifth visit to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president. Other publications like WSB Radio claim it is Mr. Trump’s fourth visit to Mar-a-Lago since being sworn in. According to the Tampa Bay Times, President Trump’s trip on Friday, March 3, will be Mr. Trump’s fourth trip to Mar-a-Lago since President Trump was sworn into office on Friday, January 20, meaning it will be Mr. Trump’s fourth trip in six weeks. The publication does not yet know the remaining plans of Mr. Trump’s weekend schedule beyond Friday, after a quick planned stop in Orlando.

What is known is that when Mr. Trump visits Mar-a-Lago, some Mar-a-Lago members, who have paid $15,000 per year to enjoy the Mar-a-Lago private club, face constant restraints, according to the Miami Herald. In fact, the publication reports that one Mar-a-Lago longtime member claims they are banned from taking photos when Trump is in the Mar-a-Lago building. The man was fearful of his name appearing in print because he doesn’t want to be kicked out of Mar-a-Lago for talking to the press.

Meanwhile, a Marine One helipad is being built at Mar-a-Lago, reports Page Six, so that President Trump can visit his “Winter White House” without having to cause too much extra traffic and delays when he’s in town. Even those who only live one block away might experience traffic delays of an hour-and-a-half to get into Mar-a-Lago when Mr. Trump is in town. The publication notes that President Trump recently was flown over Mar-a-Lago in Air Force One to “salute his people,” and Mar-a-Lago members were “thrilled.”

The new helipad at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, reports the Palm Beach Post, will mean that President Trump will be able to ride inside of Marine One during his frequent jaunts from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago, instead of Mr. Trump’s large presidential motorcade causing delays in traffic. Those who are hoping that some of the roads will remain open around Mar-a-Lago should note that some road closures will still happen — as mandated by the Secret Service. The Southern Boulevard Bridge would still be closed as Mr. Trump is aloft in Marine One.

Meanwhile, with all the talk about the ground at Mar-a-Lago being broken for Mr. Trumps new helipad, and quips about what is currently a huge hole at Mar-a-Lago making room for the helipad to make it easier for President Trump to golf every weekend, as reported by the Orlando Weekly, the details about the cost of the helipad for Marine One, along with any details about who will pay for the new helipad at Mar-a-Lago, have not yet been released.

President Trump’s trips are bad for business, claims The Hill, with reports about restricted airspace and the effects upon other planes.

Mr. Trump’s trips have caused a Florida airport to ask for relief, according to Flying Magazine, which claims that the operators of Palm Beach County Park Airport lost $30,000 due to one of Mr. Trump’s three-day trips to Mar-a-Lago.

