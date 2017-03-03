‘Bachelor’ Week 10, ‘Women Tell All’ Spoilers: Nick Viall Faces Tough Questions

Nick Viall is facing two more fantasy suite overnight dates on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season and spoilers tease that there is heartbreak ahead in Week 10. There is another elimination ahead in the March 6 show and viewers will also get the “Women Tell All” special that night. What can everybody expect from this three-hour extravaganza?

Viewers already saw Nick Viall’s overnight date with Raven Gates, and Bachelor spoilers detail that Rachel Lindsay’s will be next with Vanessa Grimaldi’s coming up last. The Week 10 episode is just an hour long again, with two hours dedicated to the “Women Tell All” special after that. According to TV Guide, one of the outings will include a visit to a reindeer farm while the other will feature time in a hot tub and a sauna. The buzz is that this March 6 show will finally end with a rose ceremony, which will thus reveal Viall’s final two bachelorettes for Season 21.

Gossip guru Reality Steve has been breaking down the Bachelor spoilers all season long and he has shared quite a bit about the Week 10 show, as well as the “Women Tell All.” As the Inquisitr previously broke down, everybody will see the aftermath of Raven and Nick’s night together and then it will be Rachel’s turn to crank up the heat. Apparently, Lindsay will struggle to open up to Viall to a large degree, but they will seemingly spend the evening together in the fantasy suite.

Off to the Sugar Shack! ???????????? #lifeissweet A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Vanessa’s date will also have some difficult moments, according to Reality Steve’s spoilers, and Grimaldi and Viall will try to talk through some complicated dynamics regarding how things would move forward if they were together. Teasers indicate that their conversations will address the geographical issue in terms of where they live, how their families differ, and how they would compromise to make things work. After the overnights, Nick eliminates Rachel and she apparently felt completely blindsided and heartbroken.

After the Week 10 episode with the remaining fantasy suite dates and the next rose ceremony, viewers will get a two-hour “Women Tell All” special. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Rachel will not be up on the stage with the rest of the ladies and Liz Sandoz will be the first to sit in the hot seat. It doesn’t sound like that brings on any drama, but Taylor Nolan’s time on stage will.

From the sounds of things, most of the ladies are quite harsh toward Taylor and she will try to smooth things over with her nemesis Corinne Olympios. The Bachelor spoilers hint, however, that Corinne won’t have any interest in patching things up and she’ll walk off stage at one point, bringing a glass of champagne back with her that she shares with the other ladies.

S U P R E M E ???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:29am PST

Naturally, Olympios will be in the hot seat as well and this will surely be a big focus of Monday’s “WTA.” Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers note that things will be a bit rough for Corinne and she’ll get pretty defensive. Kristina Schulman will be up on stage for a bit as well and she will shed some tears as she talks about her experience. Nick will show up at that point and it seems that Danielle Lombard will shed some tears as she talks with him about her elimination.

After all of this, Rachel will be brought out and as Bachelor fans know, she will be leading the Bachelorette 2017 season this spring and filming starts very soon. Viall will be brought out to talk with Lindsay and she’ll open up about how she was initially heartbroken by her elimination, but she’ll detail how she’s excited to look for love among the 30 bachelors coming up during her own journey to find love.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that this will be a fairly typical “Women Tell All,” and there is nothing particularly shocking or twisty about it. Once the Week 10 episode and “WTA” special wrap up, it’s on to Nick Viall’s final rose ceremony and “After the Final Rose” on March 13. Does Nick find love and will there be wedding bells in his future? Fans cannot wait to see how the rest of Season 21 plays out.

[Featured image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]