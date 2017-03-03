Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’: Is New 2017 Song About Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn?

Everybody is going crazy about Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and the new 2017 song certainly has interesting lines. The romantic lyrics have made people wonder if the song is about his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. First of all, let’s learn more about Cherry.

Ed Sheeran ‘ready to have children’ with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn https://t.co/X3BD8l287b pic.twitter.com/XfikTDiWkD — Independent Style (@Indo_Style_) February 8, 2017

Cherry Seaborn is Ed Sheeran’s schoolmate, whom he liked for a long time. However, he could not express his feelings until she left high school to move to the United States. She attended the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. They finally got together when Seaborn was working on Wall Street and Ed took a hiatus from his music career. In 2016, the couple spent a lot of time together while traveling around the world. The best part was that Cherry got transferred to London in December, and now she can stay together with Ed. Is it just a coincidence that Ed Sheeran is back with a bang soon after he started living with his lady love?

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” as well as “Castle on the Hill,” got a digital release on January 6, 2017. Both the songs are a part of his comeback album called Divide, which was released earlier today. According to the New York Times, “Shape of You” is “a nimble and effective song that takes the aggressive thinning of Caribbean music.” With lyrics like “Your love was handmade for somebody like me,” the song makes an adventurous mix of love and sensuality. That could be a reflection of what Ed and Cherry are going through in their relationship at the moment. The two seem inseparable, and Ed has made a song about his girlfriend.

BBC News states Ed Sheeran wrote “Perfect” for girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. That is another song from “Divide.” According to Ed, the song is even better than “Thinking Out Loud.” The song, which was in the top 40 in the U.K. for 19 weeks, won Song of the Year at the Grammy’s last year. It was Ed’s highest charting single in North America. Now, the spot goes to “Shape of You,” which has topped the chart in both Canada and the U.S., is his first Hot 100 No. 1 on Billboard. “Perfect” is about being in love. At the same time, it is Ed Sheeran’s chance to establish himself as a solo writer. He co-wrote “Thinking Out Loud” with folk singer Amy Wadge.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” comes at a time when he seems to be madly in love with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The British singer has given enough hints to show how serious he is in this relationship.

“I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now which is good,” the Daily Mirror quoted him as saying. “I’m really secure now, we live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that’s kind of it.”

He also said in the past that he felt “pretty good” about getting married to Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran made a public display of affection at the 2017 Brit Awards, when he walked in his socks. He gave his trainers to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, who had her heels broken. Ed’s gesture impressed many, who thought he redefined chivalry by carrying his girlfriend’s broken heels. According to the Irish Independent, the singer is ready to have kids with his girlfriend.

“I wanted to be a dad, like, last year,” Ed said. “I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”

#EdSheeran was out w/ gf Cherry Seaborn Wed. when she snapped a heel…so what did Ed do? Gave her his sneakers of course #RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/HfBShCdiHw — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) February 25, 2017

Is Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” about his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn?

The song has lyrics like “I’m in love with the shape of you/We push and pull like a magnet do” and “And last night you were in my room/And now my bedsheets smell like you/Every day discovering something brand new.” Could you think of any other person to whom he would say these words?

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]