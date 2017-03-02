Meghan Markle A ‘Freebie Queen’ Amid Rumors Of An Upcoming Engagement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly getting quite serious, to the point that rumors are flying that an engagement is on the way for the couple who have been dating since summer of last year.

The news that the two were an item was not made public knowledge until late fall when the royal finally announced that he was indeed involved with Markle. Prior to the announcement, rumors were ongoing that the two were together, and the Suits actress found herself a target of negative trolling on social media due to many believing that she was not the ideal fit for Harry.

The prince made it known that he wouldn’t stand for such mean-spirited words directed at Markle in a statement released Kensington Palace reps. News.com Australia explains that his words focused on “the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Prince Harry has admittedly found dating frustrating over the years seeing as the press hounds the women he involves himself with. Former girlfriends have not been prepared for such scrutiny and constant attention, yet the prince has clearly found a beauty who is accustomed to being in the spotlight and the subject of tabloid headlines.

Meghan Markle is the right fit for Harry, after all, seeing as she has a similar ambition in regards to humanitarian efforts and has the confidence and poise to follow in the footsteps of Duchess Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Might Be Engaged By The Summer, According To Source https://t.co/LOo1sYRaMo pic.twitter.com/GMW3c71pSX — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) March 2, 2017

However, despite Markle living a life of luxury ever since landing a starring role on the legal drama and then nabbing the heart of the young royal, it certainly wasn’t always this way for the talent. In a recent interview, Markle opens up about how she wasn’t always accustomed to the finer things.

New Zealand Herald reports Meghan’s account about the days when she was still an aspiring actress.

“Meghan Markle, 35, said that as an aspiring actor she used to drive a ‘beat up, hand-me-down Ford Explorer Sport’ to auditions. The Suits star said the car was in such bad condition that she had to climb in and out through the boot after the doors jammed shut…’The clicker wouldn’t open the front doors and I couldn’t afford to fix this car and this was how I got from one audition to the other. So what I would start to do is literally go to these auditions, park at the back of the parking lot and I would open my trunk… and crawl into the back of my car to the front seat to drive off to my next audition.'”

Seeing as Markle is not a stranger to tougher times, she is quite appreciative of any freebies that come her way. The actress has evidently been fond of “celebrity suite” events, during which celebrities such as herself are invited to sample products and are usually gifted with loads of freebies.

What Will Meghan Markle’s Title Be If She Marries Prince Harry? https://t.co/ZAj3I8rQja pic.twitter.com/9fiJ33STbc — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) March 2, 2017

With news of a potential engagement making headlines, it is clear that Markle will likely have to turn down such events in the near future and follow the lead and example set by Kate Middleton. As the Daily Mail reminds, the Duchess of Cambridge is always sure to turn down any free clothing or items from various events.

If the rumors regarding an engagement are true, Markle will likely make an array of changes in lifestyle to prepare to play the role appropriately. There has been some talk for some time regarding a royal wedding between the two. The most recent signs involved the executive producer of Suits sharing that Markle’s character, Rachel, may be written out of the show. This clearly led to speculation that Meghan was preparing to make her exit so that she would have more time for Harry and their new life together.

