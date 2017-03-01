Chris Hemsworth And His Wife Escorted To The Golden Globes By Police

Chris Hemsworth may not have been nominated at the Golden Globes 2017, but he most certainly won the awards for Most Adorable Cheering Kids and Hottest Date, according to E! Online.

Chris Hemsworth, who showed up at January’s ceremony with his wife Elsa Pataky, presented the award for Best Foreign Language Film alongside Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Although the actor received a fair share of applause onstage, it was more important for him that his three kids were adorably cheering him on at home.

Pataky’s half-brother took to Instagram that night to share a snap of Chris Hemsworth’s kids adorably cheering on their Thor dad as he appeared onstage to give out the statuette. The following day, Hemsworth reposted the photo on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “My little fan club cheering me on.”

Chris Hemsworth and Pataky share three children together, four-year-old daughter India Rose, and two-year-old twin sons Tristian and Sasha. The adorable kids were holding a Thor action figure while watching the televised Golden Globes ceremony.

But that wasn’t the only Chris Hemsworth-related moment documented on Instagram on the night of the Golden Globes, according to the Daily Mail. As the Thor star and his wife were en route to the Golden Globes, they apparently had a police escort.

Accidentally or not, when Chris Hemsworth’s wife was documenting their trip to the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, she captured on video what appeared to be a police motorcycle riding in front of their car.

It’s common practice for famous Hollywood stars to be escorted by police to awards shows, but still many users on Twitter appeared to be annoyed by their security detail and said Chris Hemsworth is way too pompous over his international fame.

On the video shared by Chris Hemsworth’s wife, the Thor star, who was dressed in a simple tuxedo but without his jacket, is seen making hilarious facial expressions. The video began with the lovebirds cozying up and sweetly looking at the camera.

Then the 40-year-old model moved the camera to show what was going on around them. And that’s when the camera captured the police escort riding in front.

In a second video shared by Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and the model were sitting in opposite seats, which could mean two things: either they changed cars or simply swapped seats. In the second video, Hemsworth now had his jacket on.

Chris Hemsworth was also bored enough to take a few selfies with his wife while on their way to the ceremony. In one of the snaps, Hemsworth, who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, is seen pointing to his stunning wife. The actor wrote in the caption, “Look at my hot date!”

During the Golden Globes red carpet event, Chris Hemsworth confessed he still hadn’t seen the Avengers: Infinity War script, according to Comic Book. While the new Marvel film is set to begin production in just a few weeks, it appears the stars of the upcoming film still haven’t had the chance to read the script.

Walking down the red carpet, Chris Hemsworth told MTV’s Josh Horowitz that Marvel still hadn’t given him the Avengers: Infinity War script, adding that this is “the way Marvel does it.”

“[It’s] a little nerve-racking a couple weeks out, isn’t it? But this is the way Marvel does it.”

During the brief chat with Horowitz, Chris Hemsworth also confirmed he will be taking part in the fourth installment of Star Trek, in which he’ll star opposite Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. The Thor actor, however, doesn’t know when Star Trek fans should expect the new film in theaters.

