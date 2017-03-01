Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Might Outshine Pippa Middleton On Her Wedding Day

Pippa Middleton, the little sister of Kate Middleton, is getting married to her longtime love James Matthews this May. The wedding is expected to be attended by who’s who of British society, including members of the British royal family. Also, Prince Harry is reportedly attending the wedding with his actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle. There are now speculations that at her own wedding, Pippa Middleton might get completely overshadowed by her big sister and Meghan Markle.

Concerned that she might become the main attraction on Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Kate Middleton is reportedly thinking of becoming a nanny on the day. The Sun is reporting that Duchess of Cambridge does not want to overshadow her little sister and has offered to be the nanny.

Quoting an unnamed friend close to Kate Middleton, the report says that she wants the wedding to be about Pippa Middleton and does not want to steal her little sister’s limelight. She has offered to babysit all the kids along with her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate wants her sister to be in the spotlight so is taking a step back. Pippa has invited everyone’s children to her wedding but Kate is going to babysit all the little ones on the big day, including her own two. No one is taking their nannies as Kate has offered. She wants the whole day to be all about Pippa and as smooth as possible.

Kate Middleton thinks that the nanny offer is the best way to help a stressed-out Pippa Middleton, according to the report. Also, it looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be making their appearances as the page boy and flower girl. Duchess of Cambridge reportedly thinks they are too young for that.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Prince Harry will be bringing Meghan Markle to the wedding as his plus one. Quoting an unnamed source, Daily Star reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were madly in love and they no longer wanted to hide that from the world. It is expected to be their first official outing as a couple.

He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him.

And another report claimed that Prince Harry might propose to Meghan Markle before Pippa Middleton’s wedding. As Prince Harry’s fiancee, it is very much expected that the American actress might end up overshadowing both Middleton sisters.

Life & Style, citing an unnamed source, reported that Kate Middleton was concerned that Meghan Markle would steal the spotlight on her sister’s wedding day, and they were locked in a huge fight because of that, according to Gossip Cop.

The report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to use Pippa’s wedding as a platform to make a “public declaration” of their love.

Harry and Meghan want to use the wedding to make a really public declaration of their love, but Kate doesn’t want Meghan overshadowing her sister at her own wedding.

The report also stated that Prince Harry might propose to the “Suits” actress before the wedding, and this would mean Meghan Markle’s star power outshining everyone else’s.

Harry may even announce an engagement to Meghan before the wedding,” adding, “Then, when he brings her, there will be even more attention on [Markle]. Kate is furious!”

Gossip Cop has debunked the report, saying that it was fake news and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were not feuding.

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in April 2011, Pippa Middleton became the most talked celebrity of the day because of her figure-hugging bridesmaid dress that highlighted her toned figure, small waistline and pert posterior. Duchess of Cambridge, looks like, does not want to see history repeating itself.

Pippa Middleton will be getting married to James Matthews at St Mark’s Englefield, Berkshire on May 20, 2017.

