Lisa Vanderpump Hints At Spinoff As Rumors Claim She May Quit ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump may have just hinted at her potentially upcoming spinoff series.

While the restaurateur and founder of The Vanderpump Petes Foundation already has one Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff under her belt, the very successful Vanderpump Rules, a recent report suggested that she may be taking on a second show as she prepares for tomorrow’s opening of Vanderpump Dogs.

“This week I will be preparing for the opening of Vanderpump Dogs, on Wednesday,” Lisa Vanderpump wrote to her fans and followers on Twitter on February 27. “It will be a first of its kind.”

“Wednesday, Vanderpump dog rescue center will be officially opened,” she said in a second tweet.

From grooming to retail & adoption, The @VanderpumpDogs Rescue Center will be a sexy little place for all things doggy! We open Thursday- follow @vanderpumpdogs for updates!! #VanderpumpDogs A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Lisa Vanderpump was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s first season in late 2011 and has continued to star in a full-time role on the show. Meanwhile, she’s also been starring in Vanderpump Rules since the series’ premiere in early 2013. As fans may know, Vanderpump Rules is based out of one of Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurants, SUR Restaurant. Vanderpump also owns PUMP Lounge in West Hollywood and Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills.

Although Lisa Vanderpump has long been known my many as the unofficial star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a report weeks ago suggested that the longtime reality star may be nearing the end of her run with the hit series.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a Radar Online source explained, “But she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

According to the insider, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are planning for reality television cameras to follow them as they embark on their new business venture.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is now in late stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place,” the source told Radar Online.

As for Lisa Vanderpump’s future with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the source added, “She has gotten so incredibly wealthy off this, but she is tired of the stress that the show causes her.”

I am thrilled to announce that, in just 5 days, we will be opening The @VanderpumpDogs Rescue Center in Los Angeles! Be sure to follow our journey on Instagram! #VanderpumpDogs A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

On tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump’s behavior seems to follow in line with the insider’s claims. In a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV, Vanderpump receives a call from Kyle Richards who invites her to attend a party. However, after learning that a couple of her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, whom she is on the outs with, have been invited, Vanderpump appears to decline the invite — and avoid the potential drama between her co-stars at all costs.

Lisa Vanderpump has not yet responded to Radar Online‘s report regarding her potential Vanderpump Dogs spinoff and Bravo TV has not confirmed any plans for an additional spinoff.

