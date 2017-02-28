‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Greg Vaughan On Eric Brady’s Inner Turmoil

Days Of Our Lives fans welcomed back Eric Brady, who has been in prison for a drunken car accident that killed Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). However, the Salem resident isn’t exactly happy to be free. He is going through a lot of inner turmoil and still feels tremendously guilty about Daniel’s death. Recently, actor Greg Vaughan discussed his character, the emotional scars, and why he is glad that Eric didn’t return as “good” as he used to be.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will not be pleased to find out Eric has been released from prison. The car crash took Daniel away from her, the one person who made her happy and complete. In a complicated twist, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) became pregnant with Daniel and Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives. The biological mother just found out a few weeks ago and it has been an emotional rollercoaster for her ever since.

In addition to Nicole kidnapping baby Holly, who is in Chloe’s custody, what else will she go through? Eric Brady’s release from prison is next and according to the latest DOOL spoilers, she won’t handle it well. Zucker recently told TV Guide in its latest issue that Nicole is so angry with Eric over Daniel’s death that she could kill him.

As for Eric on Days Of Our Lives, Greg Vaughan spoke to CBS Soaps In Depth. The latest issue of the magazine had a special DOOL bonus section, which included an interview with the actor. He discussed his character and talked about Eric’s inner turmoil.

“For him to be released much sooner than expected doesn’t compute. He’s still repenting, he’s still pained, and he’s severely traumatized and scarred. So it’s very difficult for him to reintegrate into the real world.”

Despite having a problem with alcohol, the former priest was considered to be a good man with looks to match, Vaughan explained. The new Eric Brady isn’t like that at all. Not only does he look different with his scruffy beard, but has an attitude as well. However, this is what Greg was counting on when he decided to return to Days Of Our Lives.

“I’d said that if I came back, I didn’t want to be this goody-goody, all-American boy next door. So I tried to beef up as much as I could to have that ‘prison effect’… Eric’s been in the system with criminals, cut off from communication and labeled with the reputation of being a priest gone bad. So now it’s like, ‘Let’s take it to another level.'”

Even though Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) couldn’t get Eric to return to Salem, somebody else will this week. However, there is a lot of work that needs to be done. On today’s episode, fans saw Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) kiss Eric. However, he will push her away, but not because he doesn’t have feelings for her. In his mind, it is for her own good and is his way of protecting Jennifer from himself.

“It’s about finding forgiveness – the struggle of self-acceptance and also having outsiders accept you. There are people he’s hurt and whose image he’s damaged… He comes from a respectable family, and now he’s the black sheep. How does he reinvent himself?”

Speaking of Jennifer, Vaughan explained that he feels like it is his fault that she became an addict in the first place.

As for how long Eric Brady will be in Salem, nobody seems to know – or they are not saying. Vaughan is still on contract with Queen Of Sugar, so as long as there are no conflicts, fans may see him around for a while.

“I started back in August, so we’ve got a good run happening, and Eric is very involved in so many stories that are coming up. It’s going to be an exciting run.”

What do you think of what Greg Vaughan had to say about Eric Brady? Do you think Nicole Walker will ever forgive him for killing Daniel Jonas?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]