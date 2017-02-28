Ben Affleck Keeps Batman Role, Oscar Date Matt Damon Amid Jennifer Garner Split

Ben Affleck once seemed to have it all, from the perfect marriage to Jennifer Garner with adorable kids, to success in the hotly competitive entertainment world. But now Affleck seems to be struggling both personally and professionally. Ben and Jennifer went public with their split announcement almost two years ago, with rumors that he had an affair with the family nanny swirling. Now there are rumors that Garner is ready to take the next step and file for divorce. In addition, Affleck’s role in the legacy of Batman even was called into question. But as the Oscars just showed, there’s one constant in Ben’s life, and that’s his pal and Oscar “date” Matt Damon.

After rumors about Ben’s participation in The Batman, the official announcement came that he had stepped down as director and been replaced by Matt Reeves, reported ET.

Known for Planet of the Apes, Reeves will helm the DC Comics film in place of its star, Affleck,

“We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate,” said Warner Bros. president Toby Emmerich.

“Matt’s deep roots in genre films… make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey.”

As for Ben, Affleck explained to ET that he would not direct the film because he felt that he could not both direct and act “to the level” that each required.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” pointed out Ben of Batman. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give.”

Consequently, Affleck revealed that he had worked with the studio to “find a partner in a director” to collaborate with him. He emphasized that he is “still in” the movie and that it will be made.

“I remain extremely committed to [the Batman film], and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Ben portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and finished filming his role in Justice League, which opens November 17.

And while Affleck has emphasized his commitment to Batman, his relationship with Jennifer Garner is more “fluid,” according to a new report. Despite claims that Garner had moved closer to filing for divorce, an insider told E! News that “nothing has really changed.”

Almost two years after the actor and Jennifer announced to the world that they were splitting following 10 years of marriage, multiple publications printed the news that Garner is “finally ready to file for divorce,” noted E! News, quoting its own insider’s contradiction of those reports.

“[Ben’s and Jennifer’s] relationship is very fluid.”

As for the allegations that Garner is closer to divorce, the source said that “nothing has really changed,” and that the couple has “been working at their relationship for the past few years.”

Jennifer and the actor have made a commitment to co-parenting their three children, according to the source. They have two daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and a 4-year-old son Samuel. And the insider also revealed that the two continue to “love each other.” And although their future following their split is “unclear,” their commitment to their family remains intact, added the source.

“[Affleck and Garner] always prioritize the children.”

And then there’s Ben’s Oscar “date” Matt Damon, his long-time pal who provided a delightful surprise at the ceremony with a reunion. Even though it’s been 20 years since Good Will Hunting made the two a household name, Affleck’s and Damon’s reunion onstage at the Oscars made it clear that they’re still BFFs, pointed out People.

Matt and Ben appeared just as close as they did nearly 20 years ago when they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 film Good Will Hunting. Although Damon had the role as Affleck’s Oscar date and co-presenter when Matt and Ben presented the award for Best Original Screenplay, Damon also played up his ongoing playful rivalry with Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel.

Matt received an introduction as “and guest,” and Kimmel conducted the orchestra in an effort to “play off” Damon when he attempted to read the nominees. But it was all part of the rivalry, and Matt had Ben by his side to support him no matter what.

Damon and Affleck co-founded production company Pearl Street Films in 2012. Matt believes that the way that they “fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years… bonded us for life.” Ben made it clear that he feels the same way about Damon.

Matt has been with the actor through “ups and downs,” admitted Affleck.

“It’s an incredibly valuable friendship and it’s very precious,” summed up Ben.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]