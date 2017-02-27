Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean Panicked After Being Sued For Son’s School Fees

More information is now known about the lawsuit facing Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott in reference to Dean’s ex wife Mary Jo Eustace. Eustace, who shares a son, Jack, with McDermott, and was still married to Dean when he started hooking up with Tori, is seeking over $100k in back child support, including tuition and fees for Jack’s school that McDermott reportedly “just stopped paying.”

While Jack McDermott’s school fees are going unpaid, Tori Spelling’s husband Dean and his mother in law Candy Spelling threw Tori a $40k baby shower for her fifth child at the swanky Hotel Bel-Air, says the Inquisitr. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are reportedly being sued by Amex, and have a significant back tax bill, but continue to live the high life, and also keep having more children. All together Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott has six children.

Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Failed To Pay Teen Son's Schooling

Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott reportedly owes his ex wife, Mary Jo Eustace over $100k in child support and alimony, according to Radaronline. Eustace says that McDermott has neglected his oldest son’s needs, including school tuition, according to her friends.

“Dean owes Jack’s school thousands of dollars. Mary Jo is disgusted by Dean’s behavior.”

Jack McDermott lives with Eustace most of the time, and his mother recently revealed that Jack has come out as gay. Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott is due in court for a contempt hearing to explain why he has not been paying agreed upon support. Eustace says she is perplexed as to why McDermott has neglected Jack’s care, as he at least outwardly is living quite well.

“He is working and lives in a $2 million rental.”

Eustace says that she is confident that Jack won’t turn out like his father.

“I think Jack received the gift of being a motivated man.”

Dean McDermott's Ex Says Court Case Has Nothing To Do With Tori Spelling's $40K Baby Shower

E! Online confirms that Tori Spelling’s husband Dean is due back in court for lack of payment and support for his son Jack. Spelling and McDermott are often photographed at Hollywood events, and with their four children on travels to Europe, so Eustace is puzzled as to why Dean McDermott just stopped paying for Jack’s school. Eustace is now seeking not only back payments, but interest also. In the papers filed with the Los Angeles court, Eustace lays out her case.

“[McDermott] is working and lives in a 2 million dollar rental. Order was entered mid-September. He stopped paying in November—also for 2 years prior he did not pay and I renegotiated in good faith moving forward. He owes me moving forward from February 1, 2017 100,800 in monthlies until July 1, 2020.”

Friends of Eustace were appalled when they saw photos on Candy Spelling’s Instagram of the lavish baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air for Tori and Dean’s fifth child.

“He owes money and then he’s getting a $40,000 shower for his new baby while neglecting his responsibilities to his oldest child and ex-wife? That’s what’s upsetting her.”

Family friends now say that Jack no longer speaks to Dean and Tori, and is living exclusively with his mother, Mary Jo Eustace. But it sounds as if Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott has not only stiffed his ex wife and son, but he has also reportedly defaulted on a loan to City National Bank for $188,803. And together, Spelling and McDermott are said to owe AMEX about $100k. In her memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, Tori Spelling attempted to justify her money problems. But fans are having a hard time feeling sorry for Spelling and McDermott.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

Dark Cloud Over Tori Spelling Shower Celebrating 5th Baby At Hotel Bel-Air

Tori Spelling’s husband Dean has only gotten bit parts, and so it is unlikely that he can contribute too much in order to pay for Spelling’s expensive taste.

What do you think of Tori Spelling’s husband Dean not paying for the care of his first child, Jack?

